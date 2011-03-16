Harman Kardon's new SB 16 soundbar offers virtual '3D surround sound' from a single speaker unit designed to sit under your TV.

It comes with a 100W wireless subwoofer fitted with a 10in driver, while the soundbar itself features two 7.5cm midrange drivers and a 19mm tweeter driven by a 2 x 25W amplifier.

Proprietary Harman Kardon sound processing technology includes a 'virtual 3D' surround mode to create the effect of surround sound without the need for extra speakers or wires.

It can also be used for playback of stereo sources, has coaxial and optical digital inputs for hooking up to a TV, Blu-ray/DVD player or TV, plus an analogue audio input.

For extra covenience, the SB 16 is programmable so that it can be operated using your TV remote for volume, power and source commands.

The Harman Kardon SB 16 is available now in black for around €699 (£600).

