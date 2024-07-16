Grab this five-star NAD amplifier at its lowest price ever with this unmissable Prime Day deal

Great hi-fi deals aren't always easy to come by on Prime Day, but this one on the excellent NAD D 3020 V2 takes £100 off its RRP, taking it to the lowest price we've seen it.

The original NAD D 3020 amp was an iconic product of the 1970s thanks to its unusual design, winningly compact size, and low-power-rated but high-performance sound for not very much money.

The exact same can be said for the more modern version, which keeps everything that made that original amplifier so loved and revered but features some added modern tweaks. We gave it five stars when we reviewed it a few years ago, and it remains a very tempting proposition even with newer models on the market – especially at this price.

NAD D 3020 V2 was £399 now £299 at Amazon (save £100)

A compact, unique, delightful amplifier based on a classic favourite, with ample connections (phono stage, digital inputs, Bluetooth, headphone jack). An enthusiastic performer that's brilliant with timing and dynamics, it's perfect for those who want a tiny but mighty system that will fit into the smallest room or on a desk for the home office.

Deal also available at Sevenoaks

This upright-orientated NAD D 3020 V2 amp is certainly different from most traditional integrateds, that’s for sure – it's faithful to the classic 1970 original design that was incredibly popular, and the V2 model remains just as appealing as before.

There's ample connectivity here for such a compact amp: a moving-magnet phono stage alongside optical, coaxial and RCA inputs, meaning you could plug in a turntable, a CD player, or a streamer. There's also a nod to modern audiences, too, with Bluetooth aptX streaming on board.

The D 3020 V2 isn't merely an interesting face with decent features, though. Class D amplification with 30W per channel is on offer, but that's more than plenty to drive compact speakers and deliver an entertaining sound. The presentation is tonally even with a natural balance throughout, while detail levels are great for this price too.

However, it's the NAD's strengths with timing and dynamics that will really win you over – it's an engaging approach that gets to the heart and spirit of any song. And it's a sound that will complement any speakers or source you connect it to, making it a very versatile little amp indeed.

It's for all those reasons that the NAD D 3020 V2 has remained high in the What Hi-Fi? team's affections for a number of years now. If you decide to take the plunge on this deal this Prime Day, we think you'd really like it too.

MORE:

Read our NAD D 3020 V2 review

Check out all the latest and greatest Prime Day deals

The best Prime Day turntable deals 2024: lowest prices on great record players

Quick! The superb WiiM Pro Plus is now £50 off in this unmissable Prime Day deal

These glorious Bowers & Wilkins headphones are enjoying once-in-a-lifetime Prime Day discounts