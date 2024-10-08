Grab them while you can! Sony's budget-friendly wireless headphones are a Prime Big Deal Days steal

Sony's bargain bang-for-buck WH-CH520 – a five-star set of wireless on-ear headphones that punches well above its weight – has just seen its price slashed significantly as part of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event . In fact, they have just hit their lowest-ever price on Amazon.

These budget-friendly cans were already a steal at their usual £49 RRP; but right now you can snag this sonic bargain for just £33 at Amazon. That's a tidy saving of £16 and is the lowest we've seen them since they launched.

Sony WH-CH520 £49 £33 at Amazon (save £19)

Good cheap wireless headphones are a very rare thing. Especially ones that sound as good as the Sony WH-CH520. And at this price, they are even better value! £33 will get you the white pair, but a couple of extra pounds will get you any of the other colours.

The WH-CH520 might be one of Sony's more affordable offerings, but don't let that fool you – these headphones deliver a performance that belies their modest price tag. In our review, we were genuinely impressed by their balanced and engaging sound, which is a rarity in this price bracket.

And if you don't have time to read through our full review, no problem – what sets these Sony cans apart is their ability to handle various genres with surprising finesse. Whether it's bopping pop, 12-bar blues, or high-energy metal, the WH-CH520 deliver a balanced and engaging sound that is impressive, with a solid, deep and properly controlled low-end, allowing them to express rhythms confidently without letting bass interfere with the midrange activity.

But it's not just about the sound. The WH-CH520 boasts a generous 50-hour battery life – enough to see you through a full working week without reaching for a charger. The headphones also come with Sony's Headphones Connect app, which lets you tweak EQ settings and even upscale your compressed music files for improved audio quality.

In our initial review, we concluded: that "What's remarkable about the Sony WH-CH520 is how little compromise they demand of you, both in terms of audio performance and ergonomics. They're a little bit of a bargain." And at this newly discounted price of £33 at Amazon, that statement rings truer than ever.

In short, if you are in the market for a pair of versatile, great-sounding wireless headphones that won't break the bank, the Sony WH-CH520 is a pair that is definitely worth adding to your shortlist – especially at this price.

But as with all Prime Big Deal Days offers, this deal won't stick around for ever, so we recommend that you strike while the iron is hot.

