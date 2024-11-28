Grab the Hulu and Disney+ bundle for just $2.99/month this Black Friday

Kicking off the best Black Friday streaming deals is Hulu and Disney+ with a very impressive saving. For just $2.99 per month, you can get both streaming platforms in one handy bundle for an entire year. That's a 72% saving. But hurry, you've only got until December 2.

If you're just after Hulu, that's only $0.99 per month. An epic 90% saving across the year. There's a caveat though, these deals are only on the basic subscription model, meaning you'll have adverts. Regardless, these streaming deals are unbeatable value given Disney+ basic is usually $6.99 per month without Hulu, or $9.99 with Hulu. And, we gave Disney+ a What Hi-Fi? Award this year for best video streaming service - an award-winning platform for a discount price.

1 year of Hulu & Disney+ (with ads) $2.99/month (save 72%)

Access to Disney+ and Hulu means access to their epic catalogue of movies and films, as well as National Geographic, Star, Marvel, Pixar, and so much more. This incredible Black Friday offer is only available for new and eligible returning Hulu and Disney+ subscribers (who have not been Hulu or Disney+ subscribers in the past 1 month).

Black Friday quick deals

When it comes to streaming services, Hulu and Disney+ are amongst the best in the business. Competing with the likes of Netflix and Paramount Plus, there's content you'll find on Hulu and Disney+ that you just won't find anywhere else. Plus, Netflix historically doesn't offer deals on subscriptions during Black Friday, so if you're in the market to expand your streaming access this year, for $2.99 per month, you can't beat it.

If you're just looking at Hulu's standalone discount of $0.99 per month, you'll get a library full of huge titles spanning a multitude of genres. While there's a selection of different add-ons, aside from Disney+, they're not included in the deal. But, that doesn't mean what you get in return for you $0.99 isn't incredibly good value for money.

Until December 2, you can pick up this streaming deal, which like Hulu and Disney+ is incredibly competitive in the streaming landscape. We've not seen a deal like this since Black Friday last year and we're glad to see it back - for a limited time.

