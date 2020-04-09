Google is giving away Stadia Pro free for two months

Google is doing its bit to battle boredom by offering Google Stadia Pro free for two months. The 4K gaming platform usually costs £8.99/$9.99 per month and the offer is open to new users in 14 different countries.

The deal gets you nine full games, including Destiny 2: The Collection, GRID and Gylt. Free access to the Pro tier also serves up the option to play games in 4K resolution and with 5.1 surround sound.

"Keeping social distance is vital, but staying home for long periods can be difficult and feel isolating," wrote Google Stadia VP and GM Phil Harrison in a blog post. "Video games can be a valuable way to socialise with friends and family when you're stuck at home, so we're giving gamers in 14 countries free access to Stadia for two months."

Bored gamers can sign up to Stadia Pro now and any additional games purchased during the trial will remain on your Stadia account, even if you choose not to continue the subscription. Remember to opt-out before the two months is up, or else you'll be charged the usual £8.99/$9.99 per month. You can find a list of all compatible devices here, although it is worth noting if you want to play on a TV you will need the dedicated Stadia controller.

In addition to offering the Pro subscription tier free for two months, Harrison also announced that the basic free version of Stadia, which serves up Full HD gaming at 60fps, will also be available to anyone with a Gmail address.

