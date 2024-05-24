Getting in shape for summer? This incredible Beats deal is my top tip for sporting success

If you're looking to get fit this summer, be it by venturing on your first casual Park Run or taking on your third marathon of the year, I can't think of many wireless earbuds that can beat the excellence of the Beats Fit Pro. Tasty deals just starting to creep in as summer approaches, with this superb Amazon discount looking like one of the best early savings you can make. Originally tested at £200, the Fit Pro are down to just £140 if you're happy with a rather natty white and red colourway.

I've said it before and I'll say it again: if I could pick any pair of running headphones to recommend, the Beats would be at the top of my list. Finding a reliable, fun-sounding pair of running headphones is tricky, yet this discount takes an already attractive set of buds and makes them a proper steal. £60 off the original test price? Sold.

Beats Fit Pro were £200 now £140 at Amazon (save £60)

The Beats Fit Pro are finally beginning to enjoy some serious discounts, with this Amazon deal dropping them to one of the lowest figures we've seen since their release. Even at full price, the Fit Pro are some of the best sporty buds about, with a lively, involving sound and nifty wing fit construction that nestles into your ears snugly and securely without becoming tiresome over long periods. Lowest price on white colourway.

Price check: £159 @ Currys, John Lewis

You may think that personal "I live with these" recommendations are mere journalistic rhetoric, but these truly are the buds I use daily while working out. Be it in the gym, on the punch bag or pounding the pavement, the Beats Fit Pro are there with me every step of the way (pun intended). We've seen multiple contenders seeking a slice of the sometimes neglected sporting market, but few have come close to the security and sonic gusto offered by what are arguably the best headphones Beats makes right now.

Designed for athletes and sports fanatics, the Fit Pro are a clever and user-friendly pair of earbuds that fulfil their primary purpose of being comfortable, fun-sounding and a joy to use. I've tested a slew of sporty buds in my time, from solid-sounding Jabras to recent efforts from Sennheiser and JBL, but for sporting endeavours, I'm yet to find any that can oust the mighty Beats.

That in-ear design is excellent, and while I used to favour over-ear hooks (see the PowerBeats Pro), the in-ear tip brings new levels of stability without the need for bands or straps. Once you're out running, there's never any fear or hint that they'll come loose or drop out under the wheels of a ten-tonne truck.

Sonically, the Fit Pro have enough gumption and spark to keep you motivated across the miles, filling your head with the lively, dynamic sound profile you need from a pair of sporty in-ears. Better still, they're stacked with Apple-friendly features (Android is also well-supported thanks to a dedicated Beats app), including on-ear controls, Spatial Audio support and solid ANC integration.

What better endorsement do you need? Head over to Amazon and then go smash some PBs!

