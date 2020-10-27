Early Black Friday deal: £35 off 5-star Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds

Sennheiser took aim at both Apple and Sony with its second-generation 2020 true wireless earbuds, and considering the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 recently ran off with a What Hi-Fi? Award, it's a gamble that's paid off – and then some.

Why are we bringing this all to your attention? Because if you head over to Sevenoaks, you can grab a tidy £35 off the £279 RRP meaning this excellent pair of wireless, noise-cancelling earbuds is just £244.95 – and it isn't even Black Friday yet!

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 (black) £279 £250 at Sevenoaks

We loved them so much, we gave them a What Hi-Fi? 2020 Award – and we love them even more with £35 off. Solid noise-cancelling married to a musical, detailed and dynamic sound makes for an attractive pair of earbuds.View Deal

We praised the Momentum True Wireless 2's "refined, mature sound", lightweight and comfortable build and breezy user experience.

You'll get Bluetooth 5.1 aptX connectivity, effective noise cancelling, customisable touch controls, seven-hour battery life, Sennheiser's Smart Control app and Award-winning sound with £35 off.

Remember, Christmas is coming...

