Get moving! The Bose QC Earbuds II have plunged to their lowest Prime Day price

Bose's formerly Award-winning QuietComfort Earbuds II have plummeted to the lowest price yet thanks to Prime Day. Even now, they're some of the best noise-cancelling wireless earbuds we've ever tested, and while they've been ousted by the newer, more expensive QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, the positive is that some big discounts appearing for the more established QC II buds. £170 at Amazon? That's a serious deal right there.

Best Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Prime Day deal

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II was £280 now £170 at Amazon (save £110)

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II premium true wireless earbuds might be on the way out, but they remain a stellar five-star choice thanks to their bold, detailed, dynamic sonic presentation, excellent noise cancelling and secure fit. One of our favourite pairs of wireless buds ever, now on an unmissable discount.

Five stars

Combining engaging, dynamic sound with a comfortable build and some of the best noise cancelling we've ever heard at this price, the Bose QC Earbuds II took on the might of the magnificent Sony WF-1000XM4 and, by many metrics, came out on top. We awarded them a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2022, so such a hefty discount on a pair of awesome in-ears really isn't to be sniffed at considering such pedigree.

Available in a choice of four finishes – black, soapstone, grey and blue – the premium wireless earbuds come fitted with superb active noise-cancelling tech as well as an IPX4 water resistance rating and 30+ hours of playback when using the charging case.

Oh, and that sound! While the newer Sony WF-1000XM5 may offer a cleaner, more analytical presentation, the QC Earbuds II are exceptional at revealing the timbres and textures of the tracks they convey. As we stated in our review: "You feel you can almost touch the instruments, such is the Bose’s ability to bring textures and subtle nuances to life. There’s impressive speed and agility on display too, which... makes for a dramatic and captivating performance." They may be a little older, but that doesn't mean the Bose buds have lost a step.

With this massive £110 drop in price, the combined might of the QC II's engaging musical performance, world-class ANC and broad feature set, this is one deal you don't want to miss. The new Sony WF-1000XM5 and incoming QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds have a lot to recommend them, but in terms of pure value and enjoyment, this Bose deal at Amazon is very hard to top.

