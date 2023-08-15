Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones leak reveals spatial audio support and new design

Bose is close to releasing not one but two new flagship pairs of headphones, according to recent leaks.

Based on the information first leaked by MySmartPrice and OnLeaks, Bose is getting ready to launch the QuietComfort Ultra over-ear headphones and earbuds.

Alongside the leaked renders and marketing images, The Verge has now also obtained and shared real-world photos of the upcoming QuietComfort Ultra headphones in the flesh.

The QC Ultra headphones appear to include a combination of features and design choices seen in previous models of QuietComfort headphones, as well as Bose’s Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. The upcoming QC Ultras are foldable (unlike the NC Headphones 700 which they look to replace) and boast a few new features not seen in previous models, marking Bose’s attempt at unifying all the best features from their best headphones.

The new model of QC Ultra headphones features an ‘Immersive Audio’ mode, which is Bose’s take on Apple’s ‘Spatial Audio’. This mode comes with a few adjustable settings such as ‘Still’ and ‘Motion’, with the latter setting optimising audio when you’re moving around.

Bose’s usual ‘Quiet’ (noise cancellation) and ‘Aware’ (transparency) modes also feature alongside the ‘Immersive Audio’ mode. ‘Aware’ mode also includes the ‘ActiveSense’ feature which was introduced with the QuietComfort Earbuds II. This automatically strengthens or reduces the active noise cancellation based on the noise levels around you.

Other features include a dedicated capacitive volume slider on the ear cups. This differs from other Bose headphones, such as the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, which require users to swipe their finger up or down the right ear cup to adjust the volume. This new dedicated strip could potentially reduce accidental gestures and make volume control more precise.

The Verge’s source has stated that the headphones will pause when taken off, and that they are also Snapdragon Certified. This opens up the possibility of higher-quality Bluetooth codec playback on Android devices and low-latency performance, which is ideal for gaming.

Its source also claims the headphones are very comfortable, which is unsurprising for Bose who usually don’t disappoint when it comes to fit and comfort.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The QC Ultra earbuds are a slightly more curious case, with Bose’s previous model (QuietComfort Earbuds II) only launching last year in 2022. From the leaked images, they look very similar in terms of design and build, so we’re looking forward to finding out more about any new features and improvements that have been made internally. With Sony’s WF-1000XM5 earbuds just releasing, it looks like Bose is keen to keep up with the competition.

It’s still very early days for this leaked information, and we’re still waiting for an official announcement from Bose, so we don’t yet have any information on pricing, battery life, upgrades to sound quality, and noise cancellation. We will report on this and more as and when the news comes in.

