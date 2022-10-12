Get a Fire TV Stick 4K for 50% off during Prime Day

Do you like not doing things and watching TV instead? Good news, because thanks to Prime Day, you can grab a Fire TV Stick 4K for 50% off (opens in new tab) at just $25 that will service every one of your streaming needs with ease.

We at What Hi-Fi? are big fans of the Fire TV Stick 4K, giving it five-stars in our review and complimenting the stick's robust HDR support, Dolby Atmos integration, and all-around impressive performance for a streaming stick.

All told, Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is a great choice for a streamer, but if you don't love the Amazon ecosystem, you might want to consider other options, like this Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $27.

Fire TV Stick 4K Prime Day deal

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $50 $25 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Want a simple and very effective way of bringing 4K streaming to any TV? Then the Fire Stick TV 4K has to be on your shopping list. The fact it supports Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos is great news for any aspiring streamer.

Amazon has a huge series of different Fire sticks, which can make it confusing to find the right stick for you, but the Fire TV Stick 4K is a strong performer. You can enjoy 4K streams; HLG, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support; and a rich Alexa integration via the included voice remote with the Fire TV Stick 4K.

What's more is that this stick looks and sounds great, too. Image quality, especially when watching 4K/HDR content, is sharp and detailed while managing to muster up impressive contrast. Audio quality is similarly strong, sounding reasonably spacious and clear over Dolby Atmos, standard 5.1, and stereo.

Of course, you'll also get all the familiar features of a media streamer with the Fire TV Stick 4K, too. You can access all your favorite services, like Netflix, on top of easy access to all of Amazon's features and services, including Alexa. Want to use your stick hands-free? Not a problem with this stick's included voice remote.

If you like the Amazon ecosystem or the Fire TV user experience, you're likely to find a lot to love with the Fire TV Stick 4K. If you prefer Roku or Apple, you may be better served by a similar device from a different brand, but if you're just looking for a cheap way to stream in high-quality, check out the Fire TV Stick 4K.

MORE:

Here's our list of the best media streamers out now

And our list of the best Fire TV Stick deals

As well as the best streaming services