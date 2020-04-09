Get 12 months PlayStation Plus for a bargain price

With millions in lockdown, online gaming is experiencing an unprecedented boom. If you're a PlayStation owner and want get in on the online multiplayer action, you'll need a PlayStation Plus membership and now is a great time to buy.

Sony charges £50 or $60 for a 12-month PS Plus membership – but there's no need to pay that price because you can get it much cheaper elsewhere. Digital retailer CDKeys has slashed the price of a 12-month PlayStation Plus membership to just £42 or $37! It means UK gamers can grab a sweet saving of £8, while US gamers can pocket a whopping $23.

Aside from allowing you to play PS4 online multiplayer games, PlayStation Plus membership gets you two free PS4 games each month (which you keep as long as you remain a member). This month's selection is stellar: Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and DiRT Rally 2.0.

At this point you might be thinking, 'Where do I sign?' but hold on, we're not finished yet. PS Plus also includes exclusive access to new character skins and weapons, 100GB of cloud storage and hefty discounts on new titles, add-ons and pre-orders.

All of which means that, even if you're a casual gamer, buying a PlayStation Plus membership could quickly pay for itself. Sony does offer 3, 6 and 12-month PlayStation Plus memberships, but this cracking 12 month deal from CDKeys offers the best value we've spotted.

