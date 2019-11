If you're after an affordable pair of noise-cancelling headphones, the Genius GHP-04NC might fit the bill at just £29.99.

They're powered by two AAA batteries, providing up to 50 hours' use, and the swivel ear pads are designed for maximum comfort.

Included in the price are an in-flight dual plug adapter, 6.3mm gold-plated stereo adapter and a leather travel bag.

The Genius GHP-04NC headphones can be bought online at www.geniusnet.co.uk or www.maplin.co.uk.

