Fyne's Special Production standmounts harness class-leading tech in pursuit of supercharged sonic refinement

Fyne Audio has revealed the F701SP, the Scottish company's first ‘Special Production’ standmounts in the established F700 line. Built and finished in Fyne's new Glasgow factory, the F701SP incorporate much of the technology and tuning from the popular F1 Series housed within a refined, versatile speaker design.

The F701SP uses a similar drive unit configuration as found in the five-star F1-8 model. The speaker's IsoFlare configuration brings together a 20cm multi-fibre bass/midrange cone with a 25mm magnesium dome compression tweeter, aided by further refinements to add greater "articulation to the sound" over the standard F710 unit.

The new speaker's engineering and build have been upgraded over the base F701 model. The crossover has been constructed using silver alloy solder and enhanced using Fyne’s 'Deep Cryogenically Treated' process to reduce stresses in the conductors and joint structure. The Special Production speaker also features enhanced components such as high-grade capacitors and improved wiring, not to mention more high-end cabling and terminals.

(Image credit: Fyne Audio)

The F701SP's cabinet houses a downward firing port and Fyne's 'BassTrax' diffuser technology, helping the F701SP offer the high power and sensitivity handling required for more "musically engaging dynamics". The BassTrax diffuser also aims to help the F701SP integrate into any room or space, granting more flexibility regarding where the speaker can be placed.

According to Fyne's Sales Director, Max Maud: "The F1-8 and F701 have been our most successful standmount loudspeakers since the company launched in 2017. Customers have been asking for a model closer to the F1-8 in performance yet retaining the F701’s smooth, contemporary design language. We set our head of Design, Dr Paul Mills, to seamlessly merge our F1-8 technology and performance with F701 architecture to create the F701SP.”

The Fyne Audio F701SP are available now in gloss black, gloss white, gloss walnut and a new satin walnut veneer finish. Whichever finish you choose, the new speakers will retail at £6500 / €7700 / $9000 per pair.

MORE:

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter Receive the hottest deals and product reviews alongside the biggest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news from the What Hi-Fi? team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Read our Fyne Vintage Five review

These are the best standmount speakers you can buy

7 simple ways to MOT your speakers for free (or very little)