Hi-fi heavyweight Fyne Audio is doubling its speaker production capacity with a new facility in Scotland

Scottish hi-fi specialist Fyne Audio has unveiled an expansive new manufacturing facility in Glasgow, marking a significant milestone in the company's continuing growth since its 2017 inception.

Despite being relatively young for an audio company, the people behind the brand have decades of industry experience behind them – experience which is made evident during our time spent with five-star products like the company’s Vintage Classic X (pictured below) — a pair of floorstanders which we praised for its beautiful build and finish, and wonderfully articulate presentation, courtesy of the company’s trademark Isoflare point source driver array.

The new 50,000-square-foot facility – which has been purchased outright by the company – brings all of Fyne Audio's UK operations under one roof, including R&D, development, engineering, and production, which will hopefully lead to more innovation and even tighter control over the development process. Overall, more than 20,000 square feet is dedicated to manufacturing and warehousing space, effectively doubling the brand's production capacity.

(Image credit: Fyne Audio)

Among the facility's standout features is an on-site Deep Cryogenic Treatment chamber, allowing for precise control over the treatment of high-end components such as crossovers – a process that promises to enhance material properties and audio performance.

The new factory also houses a purpose-built listening room, designed specifically for the critical fine-tuning of new loudspeakers. This dedicated space will enable Fyne's engineering team to perfect the sonic characteristics of each model before it leaves the production line.

Another key benefit of the new facility is the integration of Dr Paul Mills and his engineering team within the same space as manufacturing operations. This arrangement aims to streamline the development process, potentially bringing new innovations to market more swiftly.

Commenting on the development, Fyne Audio's Managing Director, Anji Sosna states that "We are incredibly proud of our new factory, building on the brand's success over the past seven years. The move allows us to deliver even more products that sound extraordinary, look superb, and are built to the highest standards here in the UK."

Looking to the future, Fyne Audio has announced plans to install approximately 400 solar panels on the factory's roof. This green initiative is expected to generate sufficient power to run the entire facility, with surplus energy being sold back to the grid for increased efficiency.

