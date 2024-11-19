Forgotten and fantastic 5-star wireless earbuds drop to their lowest price ever for Black Friday

If there’s one pair of wireless earbuds that flies under the radar, it’s the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4. Bose, Apple and Sony take many of the headlines in making some of the best wireless earbuds around, but Sennheiser's outstanding Bluetooth in-ears deliver comfort, sonic refinement and a great user experience to rival the best of them.

The outstanding Momentum 4 can now be yours with an outrageous 35% discount, bringing their asking price down to £169 at Amazon. This beats their previous lowest price of £176 – this is one Black Friday deal we can properly get behind.

The best Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 4 wireless earbuds deal

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 was £260 now £169 at Amazon (save 84)

Black Friday comes early! The Momentum True Wireless 4 offer a level of sonic refinement and comfort that makes them serious contenders at this level. These noise-cancelling Momentums are great alternatives to the Sony XM5 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, offering great sound, fit and features at their lowest-ever price. Five stars.

Previous lowest price £176

We’ve found Sennheiser’s Momentum range of wireless and wired headphones to be one of its more consistent lines over the past few years, with the True Wireless 4 sitting right at the top of its wireless earbuds tree. Naturally, they aren’t short of competition at this level, with the Apple AirPods Pro 2, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and the Sony WF-1000XM5 all boasting five-star assessments and bringing something slightly different to the party.

Still, in our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 review, we noted just how competitive these buds really are. We claimed that “they offer a very different flavour of sound to their closest rivals, but it’s just as engaging and enjoyable and this makes them very easy to recommend.”

We praised their mature, rich presentation, stating that “there’s sophistication across the frequency ranges with a smooth, refined treble and midrange and weighty, full-bodied bass.” Rhythmically, they make it all seem so effortless and manage to stay in tune with the flow of a track no matter how complicated the arrangement.

The Sennehsiers support Bluetooth 5.4, aptX Lossless and LE Audio. Battery life is a competitive seven-and-a-half hours while the charging case provides an impressive three extra charges to keep you topped up on your travels. Their intelligent charging feature claims to help extend the life of the earbuds by slowing down the speed of the charge as they get closer to full capacity.

Add to the equation their extremely comfortable fit, responsive touch controls and a feature-packed companion app which includes an ear tip fit test, a five-band graphic equaliser and a whole host of other features and customisation options, and you’ve got an attractive package that ticks a heck of a lot of boxes.

With an asking price of £169 at Amazon which applies to all three finishes (Black Graphite, Black Copper and White Silver) finish, this is the best deal we've seen on these five-star beauties.

