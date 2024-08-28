Forget the LG C3, this Philips Ambilight OLED TV deal is the one to get

Whether it is flagship MLA units, or dinky flat-sized sets, OLED TVs are getting a wave of amazing discounts at the moment. But, if you’re after the latter, while there are a number of great savings on things like the LG C3, if you need a 42-inch OLED, there’s one deal in particular we’d recommend.

Specifically, you can grab the five-star, 42-inch Philips OLED808 for better than half price thanks to this stellar Richer Sounds VIP deal. The discount is live now for VIP members and lets you pick up a 42-inch Philips OLED 808 for just £699, a huge £800 saving on its £1499 launch price.

Philips 42OLED808 was £1499 now £699 at Richer Sounds (save £800)

The 42-inch size makes this TV perfect for a bedroom, kitchen or smaller living space. It features Philips' awesome Ambilight tech, making the picture more immersive, and has the Google TV platform built-in for effortless usability.

This is the cheapest price we’ve seen the Philips OLED808 go for. Prior to it, the best price we’ve ever seen it retail for, briefly, was £799. Also, if you're worried about the VIP member part, don't be. All you need to do to get membership is sign up for a free account with Richer Sounds.

If that wasn’t enough to tempt you, the deal is particularly enticing for a couple of reasons.

First because it makes the Philips much cheaper than rival 42-inch OLED sets we’ve fully reviewed and know are good. Its direct rival the LG C3 currently retails for around £800.

Second, because the Philips OLED808 is an excellent TV, especially if you’re a fan of the firm’s Ambilight bias lighting.

The Philips OLED808 scored a perfect five-star rating when our reviewers tested it in our dedicated viewing rooms. Regardless of which test disc or scene we threw at it the OLED delivered a dynamic but balanced picture and, by TV standards, reliable audio – though for the best results we’d strongly recommend investing in a soundbar as well.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ambilight also works a treat and will delight fans of the tech. This is Philips’ bias lighting system, which works to do key things including reducing eye strain and improving immersion using LED lights around the TV’s frame. The lights fire out varying hues depending on the viewing conditions and content being played – for example, it will work to expand the picture by throwing out greens when playing a football match.

The combination worked so well, it led our reviewers to conclude:

“The effort that Philips has put into the OLED808 is clear to see: the company has gone out of its way to support all of the latest gaming features and every HDR format; it has seemingly squeezed every drop of performance out of its ‘standard’ OLED panel while still delivering cinematic authenticity; it has managed to produce good sound from speakers that you can’t see (at least from the front); and it has continued to offer Ambilight while keeping the price in line with rivals.”

If you’re still not tempted, but want a new TV make sure to also check out our best OLED TV deals and best TV deals guides, for a wider selection of the best discounts we’ve spotted and recommend.

MORE:

These are the best OLED TVs we’ve reviewed

We rate the best Dolby Atmos soundbars

Our pick of the best small TVs