Forget Black Friday, Sony’s Award-winning budget earbuds have dipped to a new lowest price

Sony’s five-star, Award-winning WF-C500 earbuds have hit a new lowest price, edging out the Black Friday discounts we recently saw.

Down to just £41 at Amazon , the WF-C500 present an absolute steal at this price. You will be hard-pressed to find a more musically impressive set of wireless earbuds at this price – hence the pair winning a 2023 What Hi-Fi? Award for the best budget buds.

With another dip in price bringing them to less than half the price of their original RRP of £89, these buds are better value than ever before.

Sony WF-C500 was £89 now £41 at Amazon (save £48)

For anyone looking to get a cheap, functional, solid-sounding pair of buds that won't let them down, Sony’s WF-C500 earbuds are a safe bet. The C500 offer Bluetooth 5.0 and some of the best sound you'll get for around the £50 mark, with solid bass and some serious musicality considering the price. Battery life is solid and the inclusion of Sony's DSEE sonic upscaling tech is the absolute icing on the cake.

Deal also available at John Lewis

In our five-star review of Sony’s WF-C500 earbuds, we were impressed with the sound quality across high, mid, and low frequencies. We said, “The bass the Sony buds can generate is properly shaped and controlled, and carries plenty of detail regarding texture and timbre”. We also noted that treble sounds are “just as detailed and informative, and they have just enough bite and crunch to remain a spirited listen”.

There’s an impressive level of neutral tonality on display, along with fine levels of detail and insight not often seen in earbuds at this price.

While the WF-C500 buds can be bettered when it comes to battery life, 10 hours on a single charge should be plenty for most users. If not, the accompanying charging case doubles that time to 20 hours of playback.

Some alternatives may offer a punchier and more ‘exciting’ listen, but very few strike a more convincing sonic balance. It’s no wonder these buds earned a five-star rating and, to top it off, took home one of our coveted Awards this year.

