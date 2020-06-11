Focal reveals new colourways for Kanta No2 Loudspeakers

One of Focal’s most popular floorstanding speakers, the 2017-release Kanta No2, is now available in two fresh new looks.

So that these 3-way floorstanders (which slot between the French brand’s mid-range Aria and high-end Sopra series) can suit even more home interiors, Focal has launched two new colourways: 'Carrara White' and 'Black Lacquer/Walnut' – with the carrara white option replacing the white front/black cabinet finish in the existing range.

The new Kanta No2 in black lacquer/walnut brings a glossy option to Focal’s existing lineup of matte walnut finishes. The black lacquer front panel combines with the walnut cabinet’s high-gloss varnish to create a stylish design that promises to suit both contemporary and traditional interiors.

Focal's Kanta No2 uses a combination of a new-generation IAL tweeter – featuring an inverted beryllium dome – and flax sandwich cone speaker drivers. And here's an interesting fact: the flax for the drivers grows locally to Focal in France.

The two new Kanta No2 colourways are available to order now, and with no price premium over the existing models, they will retail for £6999 ($9999, AU$12,790).

Focal promises that the new colourways will come to the rest of the Kanta range by 2021, including the larger Kanta No3 – Focal's three-way reference speaker for the range.

