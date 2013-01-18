Russian headphone company Fischer Audio is bringing its 10-strong headphone range to the UK for the first time.

Founded in 2006 in St Petersburg by Valetin Kazanzhi, a graduate of the city's state electrotechnical university, the firm now specialises exclusively in headphone design.

John Lewis will stock all 10 models in the UK, with prices ranging from £40 to £90. The full line-up is as follows:

In-ear headphones

Red Stripe - £39.95

Golden Wasp - £49.95

FA-912 - £49.95

Epsilon - £59.95

Silver Bullet - £79.95 (right)

Ceramique - £79.95

Consonance - £89.95

Eterna - £89.95

On-ear headphones

Draco - £49.95 (below)

FA-004 v.2 - £89.95

Design highlights include a ceramic housing on the aptly-named Ceramique (top), a polished metal finish on the Silver Bullet (see where this is going?) while the FA-004 over-ear model has soft-touch leather earpads for extra comfort.

All of the range include a built-in mic and remote for use with smartphones. Check out the Fischer Audio website for more details.

