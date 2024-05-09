Elac updates its Award-winning Debut range with seven new speakers

It may well be called the High End Munich Show 2024, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t space for something a little more affordable. And thank goodness for that, because Elac has taken the opportunity to announce an update to one of our favourite budget speaker line-ups at the show.

The new Elac Debut 3.0 series follows in the footsteps of the Award-winning Debut 2.0 (the Debut B5.2 picked up our affordable standmount best buy in 2023), but features some notable improvements in a few key areas.

First up, there’s a newly developed 25mm aluminium dome tweeter, replacing last year’s cloth soft dome one, delivering a wider dispersion pattern and improving the high-frequency performance.

This is supported by the same aramid-fibre woofers from last year, offering high stiffness-to-weight ratio for a tight and accurate bass response with minimal distortion.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Enhanced bracing on the inside of the cabinet helps to further keep unwanted vibrations at bay, while this generation has been designed to need less power, resulting in greater efficiency and compatibility with a wider range of amplifiers.

The range is seven speakers strong, including two sizes of two-way bookshelf speakers, two sizes of three-way floorstanders, two centre channel options and an upward firing Atmos speaker, giving you great flexibility for your room and system setup. All speakers come in a black ash vinyl finish, with a satin black front baffle and – hurrah – no more visible screws.

We have confirmed the prices of some of the speakers, and are awaiting confirmation on the rest. So far we know the larger bookshelf speakers (DB6.3) will cost €219 per speaker, the smaller floorstanders (DF5.3) will cost €399 per speaker, and the two centre channels (DC5.3 and DC6.3) will cost €299 and €399 respectively. The Atmos speaker will cost €249. We'll bring you prices for the full range when we have them.

