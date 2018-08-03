eBay is celebrating Friday not with fizz but by offering a site-wide 10 per cent discount until 8pm.

The discount can be applied to several What Hi-Fi? five-star products, including the:

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-cancelling headphones: was £250, now £225. View the Bose QuietComfort 35 II eBay deal here.

AKG N60NC Wireless noise-cancelling wireless headphones: was £200, now £180. See the AKG N60NC Wireless eBay deal here.

Apple HomePod smart speaker: was £299, now £269. View the Apple HomePod eBay deal here.

Marantz PM6006 stereo amplifier (pictured): was £349, now £314. Get the Marantz PM6006 eBay deal here.

Ultimate Ears Roll 2 wireless speaker: was £65, now £58.50. See the Ultimate Ears Roll 2 ebay deal here.

To receive the discount, shoppers have to enter the code ‘PICKANY’ at checkout. The code can be redeemed twice per shopper.

Naturally, there are some Ts and Cs (which you can read here), including a minimum spend of £20 and a maximum discount of £50.

