Early Black Friday deals peak as 48in LG OLED TV drops below £1000 for first time

Black Friday is a great time for TV deals, but this one has come over two weeks early! You can now pick up LG's excellent 48-inch C1 OLED TV for£999 at Richer Sounds – that's the first time it has ever dropped under £1000.

Best LG OLED48C1 TV deal

LG's latest 48-inch OLED TV has dropped in price by £100 at Richer Sounds to £999

LG's latest 48-inch OLED TV has dropped in price by £100 – a very good saving, considering how new it is. Don't have much space in your lounge? This could be the TV for you...

LG was the first company to launch a 48-inch OLED TV – previously, the smallest OLED you could buy was 55 inches. This LG OLED48C1 TV is its second model at this size, following 2020's 48-inch CX.

Its feature set positions it well as a gaming TV, but it's also a great option for any non-gamers looking for a smaller set. There's Dolby Vision for HDR, along with Dolby Vision IQ, which you enable by turning on LG’s AI Brightness Setting while watching Dolby Vision content. This adjusts your screen’s output according to the ambient light in the room.

The quad-core Alpha 9 Gen 4 processor keeps things running smoothly while upgrading certain elements of the picture and sound, and new mode Scene Detection optimises the picture on-the-fly according to what kind of scene it thinks is being presented. Auto Volume levelling, meanwhile, evens out sound levels between sources.

But it’s the gaming features that will doubtless be the biggest draw for many. All four of the HDMI 2.1 ports are rated at 40Gbps and are capable of 4K@120Hz, VRR (in all current formats) and ALLM. Input lag, meanwhile, is less than 13ms. eARC is supported, too.

Throw in superb colours and contrast and all the apps you could want (bar BT Sport, Apple Music and Tunein), and you've got a truly great set that won't crowd out your room. At this price, it's an even better buy.

