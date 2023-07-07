Don't wait: the 55-inch LG G2 OLED TV is now cheaper than ever ahead of Prime Day

Prices for the LG's C2 and G2 have been tumbling lately, which is no surprise seeing that the C3 and G3 are now available. Everyone knows you don't buy a TV that's just launched though, right? Much better to buy last year's model at a huge discount.

And discounts don't get much huger than this: the 55-inch version of the G2 is now available for just £1179 at PRC Direct, which equates to a £1220 saving on the original price of £2399. That's right – it's now better than half-price!

There is, of course, the possibility that prices could dip even lower on Prime Day 2023, but stock levels are likely pretty low at this point so by waiting you do somewhat run the risk of missing out entirely. In fact, the 65-inch model already appears to be completely unavailable after it too was discounted last week.

And if the 55-inch LG G2 isn't exactly what you're after, do check out our rundown of all of the best TV deals available right now. There are TVs of all shapes, sizes and prices there.

LG OLED55G2 2022 OLED TV £2399 £1179 at PRC Direct (save £1220)

While many people will be best served by the slightly cheaper C2, the G2 is even brighter and punchier and boasts a frame-like design that makes it look particularly brilliant when wall-mounted. Do bear in mind that there's no stand in the box.

The G2 is LG's best OLED TV of last year. It's a premium TV aimed at the most discerning of viewers, which makes this price cut all the more tempting. It still has the same Evo technology as the cheaper C2, but it also boasts an added heatsink that allows the screen to go even brighter.

It certainly looks the part, with a two-tier design that features a high-quality metal 'wrap' around the sides of the front tier. It's able to be hung almost flush to the wall using the supplied wall mount, but if you want a stand you'll have to buy one separately.

Picture quality is something else. It is noticeably brighter than the C2, but without washing out the colours. The brightest ‘peaks’ of an HDR image have more purity, brightness and ‘gleam’ – so elements such as sunlight reflecting off metal look absolutely stunning. But it's not just the little details – the overall brightness of light, full-screen HDR content is also boosted, adding to the realism.

Add to that unparalleled gaming specs, superb upscaling, excellent contrast and ultra-wide viewing angles, and you've got quite a viewing experience. At this price, it'd be rude not to.

The other TVs to consider are the C2, which is available for a little less but doesn't go as bright as the G2, and the G3, which replaces the G2 and is even brighter, thanks to the addition of new MLA technology. The G3 is very new, though, so is very expensive indeed right now. The sensible money is on one of these G2 deals.

