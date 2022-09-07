Disney+ is now vastly cheaper thanks to this excellent money-saving deal

Disney Plus is celebrating Disney+ Day on 8th September and, far from taking the Mickey, it is offering new and returning subscribers one month of Disney+ streaming for just £1.99 / $1.99 / AU$1.99.

The cut-price deal starts from 12am ET / 5am BST / 2pm AEST on 8th September and ends on Monday 19th September. Disney+ typically costs £7.99 / $7.99 / AU$11.99 month, so you will pocket a tasty £5 / $5 / AU$10 saving when the offer goes live.

Fancy watching huge hits such as The Mandalorian, The Rescue and Only Murders in the Building? Prepare to enter the House of Mouse for just £1.99 / $1.99 / AU$11.99 (opens in new tab)...

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus | Get 1 month for just £1.99 (opens in new tab)

Want a ton of entertainment for less than the price of a cup of tea? This £1.99 introductory offer is calling your name. Membership auto-renews every month, but you can cancel any time. There is no free trial in the UK right now, so don't miss the boat...

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus | Get 1 month for just $1.99 / AU$1.99 (opens in new tab)

Streamers in the US and Australia can bag the very same (very cheap) deal. Membership auto-renews every month, but you can cancel at any time. There is no free trial in the US or Oz right now, so make the most of this offer...

Disney+ Day – the streamer's annual celebration of new shows and the Disney community in general – leads into the D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. From 9th – 11th September, Disney+ subscribers will be treated to "first looks at upcoming Disney+ Originals" and a few other surprises.

Fancy a day out? Disney+ subscribers with theme park tickets and reservations can beat the queues by entering Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California and Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris 30 minutes early on 8th September.

Disney Plus is one of the newer streaming services around – it launched in November 2019 – but in that time it has notched up a staggering 118 million customers. There's a lot more to it than Snow White, too. Disney is the home to movies and shows from Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and plenty more.

At £1.99 / $1.99 / AU$1.99 (opens in new tab) for a month, it is well worth experiencing this polished five-star streaming service. Subscription auto-renews every month, so cancel within the first month if you want to cut and run.

MORE:

Read our in-depth review of Disney Plus

Check out the best video streaming services

Read our Netflix review