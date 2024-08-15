Devoted Apple user? The five-star Apple AirPods Pro 2 are a tasty £30 off

The AirPods Pro 2 are discounted once again, and if you're an Apple fan who wants the best in-ear headphones that the Californian brand currently makes, these are by far your best bet. Google has just announced its Pixel Buds Pro 2 as a rival to the AirPods Pro 2, but if you're an Apple fan with an iPhone never a few inches from your hand, the trailblazers that broke the company's slightly mediocre streak are our tip for headphone heaven.

This isn't the lowest that the AirPods Pro 2 have been, but it's still a great deal and a fantastic chance to get some five-star earbuds at a great price. The Apple buds fell to £179 for Prime Day, but at £199 at Amazon (plus plenty of alternatives listed below), this is still a juicy saving of £30.

The best Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds deal

Apple AirPods Pro 2 was £229 now £199 at Amazon (save £30)

The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's best in-ear AirPods to date, and the first to earn five stars from us. Clean, detailed and dynamic sound is bolstered by excellent features and adaptive noise-cancelling, not to mention a lovely build and a fit that, to us at least, feels snug and secure. This is the lowest price yet for these flagship AirPods, so iOS fans shouldn't delay in snapping up a terrific deal.

Five stars

Deal also at Argos, Currys, Very, John Lewis

The AirPods Pro 2 showed the world that Apple could make a five-star pair of wireless earbuds. The Californian tech giant's headphones had always been popular, but we never felt they could deliver the goods when put up against the best that Bose, Sony or Sennheiser had to offer.

The Pro 2, though, were the breakthrough, crucially bringing sonic performance up to rival the class leaders while excelling in all the areas that make a pair of buds usable on a day-to-day basis. The current version comes with a USB-C connector, ousting the traditional Lightning connection, so you're not limited by the need to use a brand-specific charging cable.

In terms of features, the Pro 2 are the most impressive in-ear AirPods ever, with truly impressive noise cancelling that doesn't just soften external sounds but actively shields you from them. The buds' advanced H2 chip is central to granting a large boost in the AirPods' performance, allowing better ANC and sound and helping to support a smoother, higher-performing experience. Battery life is a very respectable 30 hours in total, while call quality is solid and the fit, for us at least, is snug and comfortable.

As hinted above, sound is where the greatest strides have been made. Our review dubbed the Pro 2 an "engaging and entertaining listen", adding drive and muscle to the admittedly clean and detailed recipe of their predecessors. Of all the in-ear AirPods that have ever been released, the Pro 2 are the outstanding sonic performers – if you want the best sound, this has to be the deal for you.

