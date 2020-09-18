Deezer's Country Selector lets you listen like a local or enjoy the sound of home

The Parisian streaming platform Deezer has launched a neat new feature called Country Selector and, as all good names ought, it does exactly what it says on the tin.

Every country has its signature sound: Gospel in Brazil, Grime in England, Schlager in Germany etc. and with Deezer's Country Selector, it doesn't matter if you love listening in on the local music scene or you're an expat missing the sounds of home. The new Country Selector feature lets you switch your homepage music by showing tabs to any of the 180 countries in which Deezer is currently available.

Make your selection and Deezer promises you'll be sonically transported, with access to local artist tracks, curated playlists, charts and shows. Curious about life on the other side of the ocean? Country Selector lets you hear what the locals are digging without stepping out the front door.

The exclusive feature is now available across all paid Deezer subscriptions, including the HiFi tier. Curious? The company is currently offering a free one-month trial of Deezer HiFi, regularly £14.99 ($14.99, AU$14.99) per month.

To clarify what Country Selector does: traditionally, when living abroad or travelling, your recommended editorial playlists, charts, radio and shows on your homepage will stay local to whatever country you signed up in. For example, if you were headed to Spain, although you could still manually look for Spanish songs (or Shazam them) while you're there, your streaming service homepage wouldn't serve up what the locals are listening to. With Country Selector, you could switch your Deezer homepage over to Spain before you've even checked in for your flight – and keep your language preferences to English, too.

Of course, you can always switch between countries if you change your mind (or location!). You’ll also get local shows, so you can go from French podcasts one day to German tunes the next – ideal for brushing up on that Berlitz language course you took in 2016.

Deezer’s Country Selector is available from today, worldwide, across web and mobile devices. Head to your Settings to make the switch.

