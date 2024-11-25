Deal alert! Five-star Bowers & Wilkins speakers have dropped to an all-time low price for Black Friday

The Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 aren't just any What Hi-Fi? Award winner; they're the recipient of our prestigious Product of the Year accolade in the standmount speakers category – twice. And now these superb speakers are £80 off in this Black Friday deal.

These compact and lively speakers originally launched at £599 and then dipped to around £529 for the best part of this year, but you can now pick them up for an all-time-low price of £449 at Peter Tyson.

2024 What Hi-Fi? Award winner Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 was £529 now £449 at Peter Tyson (save £80)

In our five-star B&W 607 S3 review, we called them "entertaining in spades" and "a delight". They set the bar high for clarity, refinement and detail, but also have plenty in the way of punch and dynamism to entertain. Ideal for a step-up system and for small rooms, these superb mid-price speakers are a terrific proposition – so this new low price is an absolute bargain!



Price check: £529 @ Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks

Bowers & Wilkins' 600 Series of loudspeakers have a successful history with us, but the latest 600 S3 range is one of its best iterations yet. Our favourite model in the current range is the smallest: the 607 S3 is a compact bookshelf speaker, but packs in so much refinement, enthusiasm and punch – they're incredibly impressive.

The 607 S3 speakers pack in trickle-down technology from their bigger and more premium 700 Series siblings, key of which is the use of a titanium dome tweeter, which results in sweeter-sounding and more refined detail in the highs. The tube-loading system at the back of the tweeter has been elongated for cleaner sound, while high-quality components are used in the 13cm Continuum mid/bass cone to deliver greater transparency. The cabinet has also been improved, while the 607 S3s come in three finishes – white, oak and black – all three of which are on sale in this deal.

We love how "entertaining, zippy and musical this new pair sounds right from the start", we said on our original review. They're admirably clear and refined, but alongside the healthy dose of subtle detail is a sonic character that is incredibly entertaining and musical. We play song after song and they all sound cohesive, rhythmically agile and well-organised. The shifts in dynamics are subtle and punchy; they don't have bone-thudding levels of bass but low-end notes are crisp, controlled and land with impact. The presentation is wonderfully open, too.

Overall, these 607 S3s are more detailed, precise and refined than before, while also retaining their lively and dynamic expression to keep us fully entertained. It's "a winning combination," we said. Now with a further £80 lobbed off in this lowest-ever deal price at Peter Tyson, these fantastic speakers are even better value than before.

