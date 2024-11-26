Our favourite budget record player is on sale, but is it the best Black Friday turntable deal for you?

Two of the best turntables I always keep my eye on during any big sales event are the Pro-Ject Primary E and the Sony PS-LX310BT. Both are five-star record players and both are now roughly the same price during the Black Friday sales.

The Pro-Ject is our budget favourite, a current What Hi-Fi? Award winner, and our go-to recommendation for those who want a great 'purist' turntable experience without spending hundreds. The Sony PS-LX310BT, on the other hand, is our favourite Bluetooth turntable that packs in a whole lot of features, including a built-in phono stage and automatic operation.

You can grab the Sony Bluetooth turntable for £199 across a variety of retailers now (including Amazon, John Lewis, Currys, Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks...) and this is about £50 off its previous £250 price. The Pro-Ject deck has stayed firm at its £199 price for years now, but occasionally you get a small drop – like this current £4 saving at Richer Sounds only.

Best Pro-Ject Primary E Black Friday deal

2024 What Hi-Fi? Award winner Pro-Ject Primary E: was £199 now £195 at Richer Sounds (save £4)

This £4 saving may not seem like much, but we're excited: the Primary E is a multiple Award winner that nails the basics at this price, delivering a detailed, spacious, balanced sound that has ample drive and momentum. There's barely any set-up needed (everything comes factory-fitted) and while it looks plain, this 'purist' design is a great starter turntable for those getting into vinyl.

The thing is, despite the five-star ratings and the similar price point, these are two wildly different turntables. It's worth noting that both belt-driven turntables come with tonearm and cartridge fitted as standard, so there's very little set-up involved.

Let's start with the Pro-Ject. For us, the Primary E is the first rung on the ladder if you are after hi-fi-levels of quality while still keeping within a tight budget. There's no built-in phono stage in this model, so you'll have to make sure your amplifier or speaker system has one in it, or add an external phono stage to complete the system. You'll have to manually change the speed for different records (33 1/3 and 45 rpm), and move the tonearm manually to play the record – but of course, many of us love this tactile interaction of playing vinyl in the first place.

The lack of any additional features means that this Pro-Ject can focus its attention fully on vinyl replay, delivering engaging levels of detail and convincing precision, along with an impressive tonal balance at this level. The sound is solid and substantial, and made all the more enjoyable by a spirited sense of drive and momentum. Voices in particular have a warmth and sweetness, and there is dynamic contrast that ably communicates the inherent energy and message of the song.

Who's it for? If you are falling in love with vinyl and are happy to sacrifice extra features in favour of better sound quality, this Pro-Ject is the best-sounding turntable for under £200. Pair it with a compatible stereo amplifier and speakers for a great vinyl starter package. This could be your vinyl system for years, but it could also be the first step of your hi-fi journey if you want to get more involved.

Best Sony PS-LX310BT Black Friday deal

On the other hand, the Sony PS-LX310BT puts convenience and features at the forefront. It is one of the very few Bluetooth turntables we've ever given five stars to, which is why we keep recommending it to anyone who is looking for its particular set of talents. This is one of those turntables that pack in so many features with success – you get a built-in phono stage, fully automatic operation for playback (press start and the tonearm will cue up to the record by itself), electronic speed change, and the ability to connect to up to eight Bluetooth devices.

It's an entertaining record player that has a healthy dose of drive and attack, with rhythmic flourishes handled with composure. It could sound clearer and have more dynamic punch and subtlety, but convenience is the key priority here, and Sony juggles all these elements without compromising our overall enjoyment too much.

Who's it for? If you want a fuss-free vinyl playing experience and the way you listen to music consists of active speakers, wireless speakers or Bluetooth headphones. It's a great plug-and-play option for modern vinyl fans who don't have the space or inclination for a traditional hi-fi system.

