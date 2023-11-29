Dan D'Agostino's high-end modular amp aims to push the boundaries of sonic performance

High-end audio brand Dan D'Agostino has unveiled its new integrated amplifier, and it comes with some serious sonic claims. Targeted very much at the pricier end of the market with a five-figure price tag, the new Momentum MxV sees D'Agostino seeking "a level of performance never before possible in an integrated amplifier". An impressive claim.

Sharing its DNA with the brand's existing Momentum Series of separates, the new unit is an integrated Class A design which packs a punch, offering 250W output into 8 ohms. The amp is designed with two interlocking chassis – one for audio circuits, the other for power supply – which allows for better signal isolation and more room to maximise power. There are three pairs of balanced XLR inputs and one pair of RCA inputs, alongside a pair of XLR outputs and a headphone jack.

The unit's internal circuitry takes its cues from the advancements made by D'Agostino's flagship Relentless range and the Momentum series. The amp's more efficient circuit configuration and copper/aluminium heatsink, for instance, mean that the unit doesn't suffer from overheating, while additional output stage transistors reduce each individual device's workload for a more efficient process and claim to result in a smoother, more refined sound.

Bill McKiegan, President of Dan D'Agostino's Master Audio Systems, said: "Our engineering team has taken the benefits of an integrated design and elevated it to a new level of sonic performance. We've incorporated key circuitry elements from the Momentum HD Preamp, Momentum MxV Stereo Amplifier and Relentless models (for) a listening experience that sets a new standard for integrated amplifier sound quality."

(Image credit: Dan D'Agostino)

But that's not all. You can add digital and streaming capabilities to the Momentum MxV amp with the optional digital module. This adds coaxial, optical and USB-A inputs alongside Ethernet and wi-fi for adding extra sources and accessing music local files stored on your home network. The brand's dedicated iOS app, meanwhile, provides support for Tidal, MQA, hi-res file support up to 32-bit/192kHz PCM and up to DSD1024 files.

If you go the whole hog and opt for the optional phono module, you'll even get vinyl playback capability and support for low-output moving coil cartridges.

Available in silver, black or custom-painted finishes, the new Dan D'Agostino Momentum MxV integrated amplifier is yours for a whopping great price tag of £73,998 (for the base model), while the optional digital and phono modules cost £11,398 and £5698 respectively. The new integrated model certainly doesn't come cheap, but at these prices, we're expecting some serious sonic firepower.

