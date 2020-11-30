Dali Katch One gets first ever discount in this Cyber Monday soundbar deal

Hang on, hang on; Cyber Monday soundbar deal mega-alert. The five-star and Award-winning Dali Katch One soundbar has received its first ever discount in this Cyber Monday soundbar deal.

This exceptionally good mid-range soundbar is available with a £110 discount at, appropriately enough, Exceptional AV and we're wondering if the retailer has made a mistake, so don't hang about. You can now pick it up for £539 in a choice of three colours.

Dali Katch One soundbar £649 £539 at Exceptional AV

Stop the press. This is the first time we've seen any kind of discount on this five-star soundbar. There's no fancy features, just top notch TV sound – a real banger.View Deal

Today's best Dali Katch One deals Cyber Monday Sale ends in 08 hrs 33 mins 56 secs Dali Katch ONE Soundbar Exceptional AV £539 View Deal Katch One soundbar, Ivory... Amazon Prime £549 View Deal DALI KATCH ONE Richer Sounds £649 View Deal DALI Katch One 2.0 Sound Bar Currys PC World £649.97 View Deal Check out more Cyber Monday Sale deals from these top retailers: Richer Sounds Sevenoaks Amazon John Lewis

There are four 9cm aluminium mid/bass drivers and four 11.5cm steel passive radiators crammed into this very stylish soundbar, and two 21mm soft-dome high-frequency units here too.

Around the back is a single HDMI ARC, for connection straight to your TV, as well optical inputs and a 3.5mm aux-in. It also supports Google Chromecast Audio if you insert the dongle but even without there's Bluetooth 4.0 with aptX playback for your streaming needs.

Those looking for Dolby Atmos, or any other kind of advanced audio decoding, should probably look elsewhere. Its spatial abilities are strong even without 3D trickery, but it's the great clarity with voices and the soundtrack where it really sings. It's sonically superior to all of its similarly priced rivals with the kind of crisp, dynamic audio that's far beyond what you’ll get from your flat panel TV.

It's obvious why there have been no discounts to date on this previous What Hi-Fi? Award-winner. It can only be the more fancy pants, fully-featured Sonos Arc that's caused the upset. That, or it's a mistake.

MORE:

Our pick of the best Best Cyber Monday soundbar deals

A definitive list of the best soundbars we've tested

All the best Cyber Monday deals on TVs, headphones, speakers and more