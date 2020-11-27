Currys Black Friday deals: save up to £1000 on Award-winning TVs, headphones and speakers

The Currys Black Friday sale is in full swing, and you can save thousands in deals on Award-winning TVs, soundbars and headphones – from the big brands such as Samsung, Sony and Sonos.

Those after a new television are perhaps most in luck, with Currys offering hundreds of pounds off several What Hi-Fi? Award winners including the Samsung UE43TU7100 (down to £299) and Philips 55OLED805 (down to £1199).

And for those really wanting to wow when (we hope) the family comes to visit this Christmas, there is a whopping £1000 saving to be made on our first ever 8K Award winner, the 75-inch Samsung QE75Q950TS (now £6999).

In terms of Award-winning audio, the Sonos Beam soundbar is at its lowest ever price (£299), as are the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless on-ear headphones (£219). You can also save a few bob on the Audio Pro Addon C3 (£199) and five-star Apple HomePod (£279) wireless speakers.

Lockdown in England means that a large part of the UK won't be able to shop the Black Friday deals in store, but nonetheless there is the advantage to buying online from bricks and mortar retailers such as Currys, Richer Sounds or Sevenoaks that any aftercare can be done in person.

So don't waste any time in checking out the deals below. They'll only last as lock as Currys has stock remaining.

TV deals

Today's best 43-inch TV deal Samsung UE43TU7100 43-inch 4K TV £479 £299 (save £180)

This is more or less Samsung's cheapest model for 2020, and it's already had a hearty discount. It's a great TV for the money, too. it does a remarkably good job in terms of core picture and sound performance, and boasts the best, most-app packed operating system in the business. As long as you can live with only two HDMIs, there’s little reason not to buy.View Deal

Sony KD-65XH9005 65-inch 4K TV £1499 £1099 (save £400)

Sony's XH90 model isn't quite as PS5-ready as the marketing suggests, but the company promises that it will be by the time the new console launches. Regardless, this is still a great TV at a great price. So much so, we've just given it an Award!View Deal

Today's best 55-inch TV deal Philips 55OLED805 55-inch OLED TV £1499 £1199 (save £300)

Simply put, this is the best 55-inch OLED TV you can currently buy. It trumps its many rivals for picture performance, it sounds better than almost all of them, and it's got awesome Ambilight for a touch of the spectacular. The Android TV operating system is packed with apps, too. It was awesome value at £1499 and it's an absolute bargain now.View Deal

Philips 65OLED805 65-inch OLED TV £2199 £1899 (save £300)

Just like its 55-inch sibling above, the 65-inch version of the OLED805 is the best TV available at its size. It's the best for picture performance, it sounds better than almost all rivals, and it's got awesome Ambilight for a touch of the spectacular. The Android TV operating system is packed with apps, too. It was great value at launch and is even more so now.View Deal

LG OLED48CX 48-inch OLED TV £1499 £1479 (save £20)

Ok, so a £20 discount isn't usually something to shout about, but the CX is such a trailblazing TV that any discount is worthy of mention. This was the first 48-inch OLED TV to appear and, while the Sony A9 above trumps it for picture and sound, the LG CX is more feature-packed and more affordable.View Deal

The best 8K TV going Samsung QE75Q950TS 8KSamsung QE75Q950TS TV £7999 £6999 (save £1000)

The bigger the TV, the bigger the discount, and if you've got room for a 75-inch TV in your house you can currently save a £1000 on this Award-winning 8K TV from Samsung.View Deal

Soundbar deals

Award winner Sonos Beam soundbar £389 £299 (save £90)

Sonos's compact soundbar adds some audio oomph to your films, TV shows and games. Voice control comes as standard, plus like other Sonos speakers, it plays nice with other devices too. A great home cinema upgrade.View Deal

Bose Solo 5 soundbar £179 £149 (save £30)

At just 55cm long and 7cm tall, the Bose Solo 5 has to be one of the most compact soundbars we’ve ever seen. This makes it a good shout for those looking for a deal on something low profile enough to slip under their main TV, or want to boost the sound of a smaller bedroom set.View Deal

Sony HT-S350 soundbar £299 £159 (save £140)

Be quick and you can nab Sony's 2.1-channel soundbar and wireless subwoofer combo cut-price (a whopping £140 saving) at Amazon. We say be quick because, at the time of writing, this deal is selling fast... View Deal

JVC TH-D227B 2.0 Compact Sound Bar £100 £35 (save £65)

This JVC soundbar has Bluetooth for wireless streaming as well as wired connections, so you can easily connect the soundbar to your TV or existing audio. It has a compact design that's compatible with TVs from 17” and over. Oh, and it's now a fraction of its original price! Bargain.

View Deal

LOGIK L32SBIN16 2.1 soundbar £100 £45 (save £55)

An impossibly cheap soundbar with a huge percentage reduction, if you want a basic TV speaker with a subwoofer and Bluetooth streaming, this might just be it. Just manage your expectations when it comes to performance.View Deal

Headphone deals

Award winner Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones £330 £219 (save £110)

Sony has released an M4 version of these headphones, but this model lives on and remains the best pair of wireless cans available at the price. That's why we gave it another Award, and adore this three-figure saving.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 headphones £219 £149 (save £70)

Currys is also offering almost as large a discount on these Award-winning Sony headphones. The in-ear counterparts to the cans above, the WF-1000XM3 are the third pair of earbuds to dominate the wireless landscape from this hugely decorated lineage.View Deal

Bose QC 35 noise-cancelling headphones £329 £229 (save £100)

These wireless and noise cancelling headphones from master sound-smith Bose offer stunning sound quality and fantastic noise cancellation.View Deal

Wireless speaker deals

Award winner Audio Pro Addon C3 wireless speaker £249 £199 (save £50)

Audio Pro's Addon range of boombox-like wireless speakers has dominated this category for years at the What Hi-Fi? Awards. The Addon C3 is the smallest of the wi-fi enabled multi-room speakers, and comes with a healthy £50 discount at Currys.View Deal

Apple HomePod smart speaker £349 £279 (save £70)

Discounts on Apple products are hard to come by, so this £70 saving on the five-star HomePod smart speaker (in Space Grey) caught our eye. If you own an Apple smartphone and subscribe to Apple Music, then you'll find plenty to like.View Deal

Award winner JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker £100 £80 (save £20) The JBL Flip 5 is colourful and durable, but it's also the best-sounding Bluetooth speaker under £150. Now it's even cheaper thanks to this £20 discount on our tested-at price.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Boom 2 £120 £70 (save £50)

It has now been succeeded by the third-gen Boom 3, but at £70 the Boom 2 is still a great bargain if you're looking for a fun and affordable portable speaker.View Deal

Record player deals

Audio-Technica AT-LP3 £199 £149 (save £50)

The AT-P3 is an automatic turntable which makes it a fuss-free entry-level option but it's also easily upgraded. Now available with a tidy £50 discount.View Deal

Blu-ray player deals