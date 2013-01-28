Crystal Acoustics has announced the i-40 headphones, a new pair of in-ears and the first product in a new range from the company that aims to deliver "affordable luxury".

The company has previously released a wide-range of products from £3000 7.4 cinema systems to streaming media players and £40 Bluetooth speakers.



Features include a hands-free microphone and a triple button remote to accept/reject calls as well as adjust volume and playback. The remote and mic claims to be compatible with most smartphones, iPhones and iPods.

The i-40 earphones have a lightweight aluminium construction and come with a 1.2m flat cable.



Boasting an “open, detailed sound” through 7mm drivers, the i-40s come packed with a range of soft silicon ear tips and a portable case for storage.



The i-40s are available now for £29 but can be found on the Crystal Audio shop for a web-exclusive price of £24.99.

