Forget Apple, Bose and Sony – these five-star wireless earbuds are their lowest-ever price

If there’s one pair of wireless earbuds we think flies under the radar, it’s the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4. Bose, Sony and Apple take many of the headlines as they make some of the best wireless earbuds around, but Sennheiser's exceptional Bluetooth in-ears deliver comfort, sonic refinement and a great user experience to rival the best of them. You don't get a five-star review for nothing, after all.

The outstanding Momentum 4 can now be yours with a very healthy 26% discount, bringing their asking price down to £193 at Amazon, the lowest figure we've yet seen. We originally tested the Sennheisers at £260 earlier in the year and raved about them in our review – they're definitely worth your attention now that the price has plummeted by over £60.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 was £260 now £193 at Amazon (save £67)

Watch out Sony and Bose! The Momentum True Wireless 4 offer a level of sonic refinement and comfort that makes them serious contenders at this level. These noise-cancelling Momentums are great alternatives to the Sony XM5 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, offering great sound, fit and features.

Lowest price on Black Graphite finish.

Five stars

We’ve found Sennheiser’s Momentum range of wireless and wired headphones to be one of its more consistent lines over the past few years, with the True Wireless 4 sitting right at the top of its wireless earbuds tree. Naturally, they aren’t short of competition at this level, with the Apple AirPods Pro 2, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and the Sony WF-1000XM5 all boasting five-star assessments and bringing something slightly different to the party.

Still, in our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 review, we noted just how competitive these buds really are. We claimed that “they offer a very different flavour of sound to their closest rivals, but it’s just as engaging and enjoyable and this makes them very easy to recommend.”

We praised their mature, rich presentation, stating that “there’s sophistication across the frequency ranges with a smooth, refined treble and midrange and weighty, full-bodied bass.” Rhythmically, they make it all seem so effortless and manage to stay in tune with the flow of a track no matter how complicated the arrangement.

Call quality is good and noise-cancelling is competitive even if it isn’t quite best-in-class. It’s on par with the likes of the AirPods Pro 2 but falls just short of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, but that’s still high praise in our books.

The Sennehsiers support Bluetooth 5.4, aptX Lossless and LE Audio. Battery life is a competitive seven-and-a-half hours while the charging case provides an impressive three extra charges to keep you topped up on your travels. Their intelligent charging feature claims to help extend the life of the earbuds by slowing down the speed of the charge as they get closer to full capacity.

Add to the equation their extremely comfortable fit, responsive touch controls and a feature-packed companion app which includes an ear tip fit test, a five-band graphic equaliser and a whole host of other features and customisation options, and you’ve got an attractive package which ticks a heck of a lot of boxes.

With an asking price of £193 at Amazon for the Black Graphite finish, if you do take the plunge, we guarantee you’ll have hours of fun listening ahead.

