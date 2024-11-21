Cheaper than cheap! Sony's 5-star budget headphones fall to new low price with this Black Friday deal

Sony's WH-CH520 earned five stars at their full price of £49, so now they've dropped to a new Black Friday price of just £32 at Amazon, we're temped to give them a sixth star.

The cans fell to near this price during Amazon's Prime Day sale last month, but they didn't get quite this low, so this is unchartered territory for such a quality pair of cans. We're through the looking glass here, people.

Sony WH-CH520 best ever Black Friday price

Lowest ever price Sony WH-CH520 wireless over-ears was £49 now £32 at Amazon (save £17)

Sony's most affordable wireless headphones sacrifice as little quality as they possibly can, and the results are truly impressive: you won't get such a balanced, engaging sound anywhere else at this price. If getting value for money is your priority, you've just found your next pair. Five stars

Read our Sony WH-CH520 review

The Sony WH-CH520 won a What Hi-Fi? Award in their year of launch (though they were pipped to the gong in the most recent Awards). That's thanks to their great combination of decent build quality, impressive features and very good sound quality.

Obviously you have to keep the price at the forefront of your mind. Yes, they do feel a bit plasticky, but that's to be expected at this end of the market. They're built to last, and comfortable to wear.

While there's no active noise cancellation (ANC), we wouldn't expect it at this price. And you do get Bluetooth multipoint for pairing to multiple devices at a time and switching between them seamlessly.

You get voice controls too, and the battery lasts a marathon 50 hours. Suddenly, the lack of ANC doesn't seem to matter.

It's the sound quality that really impressed us. Their bass is deep and controlled; "They hit reasonably hard, and keep bass firmly in its lane where it can’t interfere with the midrange activity above," we wrote in our review.

The midrange lacks a little clarity, but it handles vocals with eloquence, while the treble has plenty of body. Yes, they could do with a bit more everything, including dynamic range, but what headphones at this price couldn't? And with this discount at Amazon, you really can't complain.

