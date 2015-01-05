While there is an emphasis on OLED, with seven 4K OLED screens, LG is pushing ahead with 4K LCD screens, nicknamed the ColorPrime series.

LG will show off its Wide Color LED technology, which uses phosphor-based LEDs to increase colour depth. The company has also promised 4K TVs with Quantum Dot technology, which offers higher colour accuracy, as well as a 30 per cent increase in the colour gamut.

Five of the 4K ultra HD models will come with a multi-channel ULTRA surround system, developed with Harman Kardon.

We’ll be visiting LG’s booth here at CES 2015 for a closer look at all the models. Watch this space.

