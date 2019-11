As always, CES 2015 is dominated by TVs. We've now had news from all the big manufacturers on their TV plans for 2015, including LG's OLED TV plans, Sony's X90C "world's slimmest" screens or Samsung's SUHD TVs.

So what are the key TV trends for 2015? From 4K to Netflix, internet TV to SUHD, we discuss the shape of the TV market in 2015 and the best of the new TVs revealed.

CES 2015 highlights - Day 1

CES 2015 highlights - Day 2

CES 2015 highlights - Day 3

CES 2015: All the latest CES news, highlights, products