Can't afford the Sony XM5? This is the next best Black Friday headphones deal for you

Yes, we would point those hunting for a new pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones towards the Sony XM5 Black Friday deal before anything else. But despite the generous £100 discount on the new Sonys right now, spending £279 on a pair of headphones is understandably out of reach for many of us.

Luckily, there is an excellent deal knocking around for those with more modest budgets: the Sony XM4 for £198 at Amazon.

This is a £152 saving on the XM4's original launch price three years ago, and while the headphones have been available for less than that RRP for some time now, this is still a very generous price drop that we can really only expect to see at these special times of the year. In fact, it's the lowest price we have seen them fall to.

Despite their age, they remain the wireless noise-cancelling over-ears to buy before you get to Sony XM5 price territory. Which is why this stellar deal made our round-up of the 7 best Black Friday headphones and earbuds deals live today.

Best Sony XM4 Black Friday deal

Until the XM5 showed up a few months back, the five-star WH-1000XM4 were Sony's top-of-the-range wireless noise-cancelling headphones and firm What Hi-Fi? Award winners. And honestly, they still have the features, design and performance to trouble most rival brands' premium offerings. While the on-sale £220 Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless and £230 Bose QuietComfort 45 are pretty good deals, the Sony's price stomps all over them.

With a winning combination of stunning sound, a 30-hour battery life, intuitive earcup controls and adjustable noise-cancelling, the XM4 are the best you can buy around the £200 mark this Black Friday.

The XM5 do offer a step up in sound and call quality, as well as improved noise-cancelling – and to get those advancements, you have to cough up for it. But while no longer the latest and greatest in Sony's award-winning arsenal, the XM4 are still a stellar pair of headphones, and arguably even feel more premium than the XM5 too. We'd even go as far as to say that they represent better value for money right now.

Grab the Sony WH-1000XM4 for £198 and you won't regret making them your daily music companions.

MORE:

On the fence? Read our Sony XM5 vs XM4 breakdown

See our longer list of the best Black Friday headphones deals

And our expert pick of the best Black Friday deals on TVs, soundbars & more