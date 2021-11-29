Can't afford the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds? Get this Cyber Monday headphones deal instead

If you've been scouring the Cyber Monday headphones deals for wireless earbuds, one pair that might be on your shopping list is the Sony WF-1000XM4. And why wouldn't they?

They're rated five-stars and are current What Hi-F? Award-winners. They also boast some of the best noise-cancelling and sound quality we've experienced from a pair of wireless buds. And the best thing? The XM4 are discounted by $62 over at Amazon US and there's £51 off at Amazon UK for Cyber Monday.

But what if your budget won't stretch? They're not exactly the cheapest wireless earbuds even with the new discounts. And as you've probably discovered, there's no shortage of cheap wireless earbuds on the market. But we know of at least one superb Cyber Monday wireless earbuds deal you can turn to instead. And you don't have to stray too far to get it.

You can actually stick with the Sony brand and just make a beeline for their predecessors, the WF-1000XM3. These wireless earbuds have plummeted to $128 in the US and just £99 in the UK.

Put simply, the Sonys are the complete package – fantastic all-rounders that look great, sound great, and do everything you could ask of them. Battery life is eight hours per charge, they're nice to use and their ANC is arguably the best in the business. Five Stars

Now succeeded by the WF-1000XM4 but still excellent value for money thanks to their discount. These Sonys combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality and six-hour. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Considering these headphones started out life well over £200/$200 and share a lot of the DNA of the XM4, you might want to consider switching your attention to this pair.

Of course, the newer model has the edge on battery life, sound quality, and noise-cancelling but the older pair still lasts long enough for the average commute and their noise-cancelling is still competitive (especially at this new low price point). The design and way they fit into your ears are both quite different but we think they're just as comfortable.

Obviously, it's always nice to have the very latest version with all the extra bells and and whistles but we think the XM3 offer unbelievable value for money at their new low price. We'd seriously consider taking the plunge before the price inevitably goes back up.

