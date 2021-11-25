Can't afford the Bose QC45? The QC35 II get a big price cut in the Black Friday headphones deals

If you like the look of the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones, but your budget doesn't quite stretch that far, this is the deal for you.

Amazon has knocked £165 off the price of the QC35 II, which preceded the QC45. That means instead of paying the RRP of £330, they can be yours for just £165! Now that's a deal.

Black Friday Bose noise-cancelling headphones deal

£330 Bose QuietComfort 35 II £330 £165 at Amazon (save £165)

These cans might date back to 2017, but they're still a great option. Superb sound quality meets Bose's trademark noise-cancelling tech, and the Google Assistant voice assistant is along for the ride, too.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II launched in 2017, one year after their predecessors, the standard QC35. The difference? They have a dedicated button for Google Assistant – one press, and you can natter away to Google's smart assistant, and have it control your music, tell you trivia, and read out your smartphone notifications. Handy.

You can also use it to dictate message replies. That's invaluable in these winter months, when you don't want to be fishing your phone out of your pocket or bag and taking your gloves off in order to reply.

The headphones can connect to two devices at once, which makes it seamless to switch between music on one and calls on another.

You get three levels of noise-cancellation – that's nowhere near the 11 of the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, but it's still more advanced than some. And it's very effective at neutralising outside noise.

The 20-hour battery life (or 40 if just using noise-cancellation) has been bettered, but at this price, you'll struggle to find such a complete package.

