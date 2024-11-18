Cambridge Audio's five-star music streamer is £100 off – its first-ever drop – thanks to this Black Friday deal

Cambridge Audio is spoiling us this early Black Friday period. Not only has the British brand dropped prices on the Award-winning MXN10 music streamer, but it also slashed the RRP of its five-star DacMagic 200M DAC and headphone amp in the same week. How generous.

Cambridge isn't done there, following up on the belting deals above by dropping the price on the five-star Cambridge Audio CXN100 music streamer from £899 to £799 at Richer Sounds, a reduction of £100. This is the first proper discount for the excellent network player and one that should catch your attention if you care about great sound from your prospective streaming source.

Best Cambridge Audio CXN100 music streamer deal

Cambridge Audio CXN100 was £899 now £799 at Richer Sounds (save £100)

The Cambridge Audio CXN100 is enjoying its first major discount over at Richer Sounds, provided you already have, or sign up for, a free VIP membership. A five-star music streamer, the CXN100 has been on the market since spring 2024, but we haven't seen its price budge until now. Clearly, Black Friday is having a big impact, which is good news for dropping prices down to unprecedented levels, albeit for a potentially limited period. It might be best to get your skates on if you aren't keen on missing out on saving a ton.

Five stars

We've been wondering when the Cambridge Audio CXN100 would drop in price, and the day has finally come. The five-star music streamer has been around for seven months now, and while we're maybe a little spoiled and presumptuous in hoping for a major drop from what is still a relatively new product, that feels like enough time for us to expect to see prices falling.

We're glad they have, as the CXN100 is one of our favourite music streamers under £1000. The larger, screen-sporting sibling to the Award-winning MXN10, the superb specimen offers support for Google Chromecast, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal, Deezer and Qobuz, as well as Bluetooth connectivity. Regarding physical connections, the CXN100 offers USB Type A and Type B inputs alongside the standard coaxial and optical options, plus optical, coaxial, balanced XLR and RCA outputs.

The CXN100 acts as the sequel to the excellent CXN (V2) network player, and while external refinements aren't always easy to spot, there's been plenty of new internal wizardry to get this latest model sounding its best. Redesigned from the ground up, the CXN100 sports Cambridge's latest streaming module and an ESS ES9028Q2M DAC for handling 32-bit/768kHz PCM, DSD512 and MQA files natively, not to mention uprated capacitors and op-amps in the post-DAC analogue stage built to reduce distortion and offer a better signal-to-noise ratio.

What this has all resulted in is more of that superb Cambridge sound to which we have become pleasantly accustomed. Articulate and clear, the CXN100 oozes both competence and confidence, handling your tracks in a cool, collected manner without coming across as detached from the music being played. Riding the line between smoothness and bite, it's a balanced, precise and spacious performer that doesn't fall into that most dreaded trap: it's never boring to listen to.

As a step up from the MXN10, the CXN100 is the logical next step. £100 off the original price only sweetens the deal.

