Cambridge Audio Edge NQ and CXN V2 streamers get Roon update

Cambridge Audio’s five-star, flagship Edge NQ and What Hi-Fi?-Award-winning CXN (V2) music streamers have just got even more appealing thanks to a new software update that makes them Roon Ready.

Available now, the Roon update grants the network players built-in support for the subscription-based music library platform, which essentially connects, streams and manages your music and brings multi-room capability to your hi-fi equipment. That means owners of either streamer can subscribe to Roon for $119/year (if they don't already) and control streaming playback through Roon's own desktop, smartphone or tablet app – as an alternative to Cambridge's own app.

Once the products have been updated over the air, Roon will immediately discover them on your network – with no additional configuration necessary.

