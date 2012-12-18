New from Canadian high-end company Bryston is the B-135SST2 integrated amplifier, selling for £4900 through UK distributor PMC Loudspeakers.

The replacement for the B-100, which has been in the Bryston range for seven years, the new amplifier has seven high level inputs, a pass-through provision for home cinema applications and a pre-amp out/power-amp, and can accept optional DAC and phono stages.

It uses a digitally controlled analogue volume control, with separate power supplies and ground paths, and a a total of three toroidal transformers – two for the analogue circuits and one for the digital section – plus Brytson's ultra-liner input buffer, designed for 'the lowest possible noise-floor and exceptionally low distortion'.

Delivering 135W per channel, the amplifier also has a 6.3mm headphone socket and an optional remote control, and is described by Bryston's James Tanner as 'the finest integrated amplifier we have ever offered'.

It comes complete with Bryston's usual 20-year warranty.

