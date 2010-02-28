The doors are open and the Bristol Sound & Vision Show is underway at the Marriott City Centre Hotel, Lower Castle Street, Bristol BS1 3AD. We've got a brand-new demo room in the Bristol Suite, with a much bigger reception area for you to come and meet the team, see our 3D TVs in action and enter our show competition with £10,000 worth of fabulous prizes.



This year promises to be the biggest show yet, with the organisers confirming that a whopping 200 brands will be exhibiting – an all-time record.



Join us here and you'll be able to see hundreds of new hi-fi and AV products, plus the legendary What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision demo. This year we'll have our first ever demo of 3D TV, using a pair of 47in 3D TVs and 3D Blu-ray player, in conjunction with a KEF Reference 9.2 surround speaker system and Onkyo amplification. We'll also have a 46in Samsung 3D TV and Blu-ray on display at the front of the stand (see below).

And of course the entire editorial team will be on hand throughout the weekend to help solve your technical conundrums.

There will also be some great discount deals at the show.

The show will be open from 10am to 5pm every day, and tickets cost £8 (adults) or £4 for students/senior citizens on the day. Accompanied children under 16 are free. Full details on the show website.

To give you a taste of what's in store, we'll be bringing you daily updates here on whathifi.com in the run-up to the show.

See 3D TV in action in our demo room in the Bristol Suite



Acoustic Energy – 102 & 104

Acoustic Energy will launch its new high-end Reference Series loudspeakers at the 2010 Bristol Show. Spiritual successors to the AE1 and AE2, the new Reference 1 and Reference 2 models feature advanced engineering and are finished in piano lacquered ebony (with matching stands).

The company says they have "new main drivers featuring massive under-hung magnets, a new tweeter, new high-end crossover and new cabinet featuring laminated acoustic rubber".



Adam Audio – 422



The major attraction this year will be the newly designed Compact, Pencil and Column from the Classic series, available in in Cherry, Walnut and Black gloss finish. The versions on demo will be passive, but the speakers are also available in active versions. You'll also be able to see the Tensor range.







Adam Audio Compact Mk3



Anthem AV Solutions – Executive Lounge



Anthem AV Solutions will introduce the Screen Innovations product range to the UK market, and will demonstrate the new Black Diamond II screens with the SIM2 Pro C4 in the SIM2 demonstration in the Executive Lounge.



The Black Diamond II 1.4 gain screen material from Screen Innovations uses ambient light rejection screen technology designed to allow front projector viewing in normal lighting conditions.



Apollo Hi-Fi Furniture – Bristol Suite



On show will be Apollo's classic AV and hi-fi furniture ranges, plus the new Zeus speaker stands and the firm's new wooden cabinets, made from a choice of real wood veneers and hardwood edging, which can be custom made for each customer's requirements.



Arcam - Rome 1



Star of the Arcam stand will be its new Solo Neo network streaming music system with internet radio, making its UK debut at Bristol.



You'll also get to see the AVR500 multichannel receiver, capable of decoding all the latest Dolby and DTS high definition audio standards. The AVR500's seven-channel amplifier is rated at 100 watts (all channels driven) but its large power supply ensures that it can drive even highly demanding loudspeakers without strain, says Arcam.





Arcam AVR500

Armour HE – Bays 1 & 2



New from Armour Home Electronics will be the Q Acoustics 2050 floorstanding loudspeakers, Q2 'Tip & Tilt' internet radio and the Q Acoustics Q-TV2X speaker system for 42in-50in flatscreen televisions.

You'll also be able to see the Q Acoustics 2000 Series in new designs and finishes, including 'Piano White'.



Both Goldring and Grado will be demonstrating their headphone ranges, including the 'Professional Series' PS1000 at £1795.00 per pair. And the 'Mi' all-in-one system from Myryad will be on display with its user friendly 'iPod' interface.

Q2 Tip & Tilt internet radio



Atacama – Bristol Suite, Bay 3 & 210



Unveiled for 2010, the Atacama Evolution is the first of the firm's next generation of AV racks. Capable of supporting plasma and LCD TVs up to and including 40in (TS version) or 55in (TL version), they also allow the TV mount to tilt 30 degrees and swivel 80 degrees in order to provide the best viewing angle, and include an advanced six-way mains block.



Supplied with two 6mm piano black toughened glass shelves made to British standards BS6206A as standard, with the option of up to a further three shelves being added if required, the UK designed and built Evolution AV support range is intended to complement any contemporary living space.





Atacama's new Evolution AV range

Atlantic Technology



WORLD EXCLUSIVE: First consumer showing of the new Atlantic Technology AT-1 Loudspeaker featuring the revolutionary HPAS bass loading system.



Atlantic Technology AT-1





Audio Italia – Conservatory



Audio Italia will use Bristol to present its new Stage Oner audio isolation platforms. These come in a wide range of sizes, colours, effect and finish including 'solid' (colours), 'quartz', 'sand', 'granite' and 'volcanic' effects.



You'll also be able to win a standard-sized Stage One Audio Isolation Platform. Competition entry is free and simply requires entrants to supply contact details at the Audio Italia stand along with the platform specification of choice. And Stage One Audio Isolation Platforms ordered at the show will be supplied with feet 'glides' at no extra charge (normal cost £36 for a set of six).

Audio Note – 426

After a long hiatus, Audio Note UK will return to the Bristol Sound & Vision Show, with its range of valve products on display.



beChocolate – 220



This is the first showing at Bristol for a brand-new hi-fi company from Belgium, beChocolate, showing its Puroh one-box DVD/SACD/CD receiver system with wi-fi, FM and internet radio.



It's hand-finished with six layers of a luxurious lacquer, in three colour options - Ferrari red, Mercedes black and a 1970s Fiat cream. There are four versions, from stereo to 5.1, and prices start at around £7000.



beChocolate Puroh



Cabasse – 320



Cabasse – 320



The Antigua, worth £460 a pair, is a two-way loudspeaker from the company's MT30 range.

Cabasse will also be showing the new Ambrose 3 loudspeaker, designed for use in home cinema systems, and the 500W Santorin 30 subwoofer.



The Cabasse Ambrose 3 joins the Altura MC range of loudspeakers. Designed as a dedicated left, centre, right and surround channel speaker, the two 17cm Duocell woofers – as used in the Egea 3 floorstanders – are positioned either side of the BC13 co-axial driver unit in a d'Appolito arrangement.

Cabasse Ambrose 3

Canton – 412



Check out German speaker manufacturer Canton's new Reference loudspeaker, and Xiva's musicm8 dedicated entertainment server, designed to store your music collection, photo memories, movie clips and more... effortlessly accessed via your web browser.

Canton Reference 1



Castle Speakers – Brussels Suite



Castle speakers will be returning to the UK at this year's Bristol Show, after an absence of several years. Now owned by IAG Group, maker of brands including Quad, Mission, Wharfedale and Audiolab, the brand had a loyal following in the UK for many years.

There will be two standmount models and a choice of three floorstanders. Prices to be confirmed, but expected to be sub-£1000.

Castle Knight 1



Chord Company – Foyer & 112

For the first time at Bristol, Chord Co's flagship range of Solstice cables will be available on its stand in the foyer, and Chord Co staff will be on hand offering advice on the best cables for your system. The famous, bargain-filled Chord Co shop will be open throughout the show.



Chord Company Solstice



Chord Electronics - Dublin suite



Chord Electronics will unveil two all-in-one systems, the Cyan Click - a Choral-sized digital integrated amplifier - and the CPM 2800, a full-sized integrated amp. These products need only a standard PC, MAC or Mobile, plus speakers to form a complete Chord System.



Using Chord's Open Source technology, music can be streamed wirelessly up to 250m and will play any stored music or internet music / TV, from any media software, from any computer, phone or PDA. The Cyan Click is available in 50 or 100 watt versions, while the CPM 2800 delivers 150 watts of power.



Chord Cyan Click



Classic LPs – Conservatory

Classic LPs (.co.uk) specialises in mail-order/online sales of brand-new vinyl reissues and new releases, specialising in 180 gram/audiophile remasters, classic rock, 1960s/70s, blues, jazz and contemporary music. See also Three Black Feathers Records.

Cyrus – Madrid

State-of-the-art CD players and award-winning amps that now include DACs are just part of this year's Cyrus presentation at Bristol. You can meet the Cyrus team, talk about your own system options and learn how any Cyrus CD player can be upgraded to the latest models.

The Bristol Show will also be the launchpad for the introduction of Vienna Acoustics loudspeakers, playing at the show with Cyrus.

Cyrus's ultimate CD player



Deltec Precision Audio – 322



Deltec Precision Audio is expanding its existing amplifier range with the introduction of the DPA-SA1, a 39W-per-channel stereo power amplifier, on sale in the UK for £2800 inc VAT.



It's aimed at customers looking for a "valve-like smooth, rich and musical sound, encompassing the control, detail and silent background that you get from a bipolar design", says Deltec.

Denon – Berlin 3 Suite

Denon's S-5BD 'Cara' Blu-ray-in-a-box home cinema system will make its European debut at Bristol. It combines a Blu-ray player with a 5.1-channel surround sound amplifier and is due to go on sale for £1999 in March.

Denon S-5BD Cara Blu-ray system



Diverse Vinyl – Terrace

Diverse Vinyl has been a show regular for more than 10 years, and 2010 is no exception. You'll find them in their usual spot (near the bar!) with all the very latest brand-new vinyl releases, heavyweight re-issues and a good selection of SACD and other audiophile products. They'll also be showcasing all the latest vinyl releases on the Diverse Records label.

Duo Distribution – 226

The Duo Media Centre will rip, store and play hundreds of DVDs and thousands of CDs, as well as store MP3 files and record and play Freeview TV from its twin tuners. It has eight USB inputs, HDMI, DVI and VGA video outputs, and a 3.5mm minijack. It costs £995 and is manufactured in the UK.

Duo Media Centre £995



Dynaudio – Copenhagen

New at the show from Dynaudio will be the DM 2/6 standmount speaker at £535. You'll also be able to see the company's flagship Confidence C1 speaker, and, at the other end of the price scale, the DM 2/6.

Electrocompaniet – 314



One-box audio/video streaming systems are all the rage at the moment, and Electrompaniet will launch its own version, the Maestro, at Bristol. We don't have a price yet, but we do know that the Maestro has a built-in Blu-ray drive, offers audio/video streaming, internet radio and an FM tuner. An iPod docking station and DAB tuner will be offered as options.

Also making its UK debut is Electrocompaniet's first stand-alone Blu-ray player, the Prelude BR-1.

Electrocompaniet Maestro



Exposure – 212

Come and see Exposure's new 2010S2 and 3010S2 ranges, including the 3010S2 Integrated Amplifier.











Exposure 3010S2 CD player

Fatman/Roth – Suite 10A



Fatman will unveil six new products, including the Wi-Tube/FatDock iPod system and Fatboy II speakers.

Check out the Olive 4HD music server in the Fatman/Roth AV Suite too. Not only will you be able to hear it in action, the Olive4HD will be on sale too if you fancy buying one.

Olive4 HD music server



Focal

Don't miss the world debut of Focal's £70,000 Stella Utopia EM speakers, sibling of the £110,000 Grand Utopia that wowed so many visitors last year. Focal representatives from France and the UK will be on hand at the show to answer all your questions.



Heed Audio – 218



Heed Audio may be best known for its phono stage, DAC and headphone amp, but the star of its stand at Bristol will be the UK versions of the Obelisk range, which it describes as "a modern take on a British classic - the Ion Systems Obelisk".



Featuring an all-new CD transport with "analogue-like" performance, a remote pre-amp, with the option of up to two internal DACs, power amplifiers with active crossover card slots and an integrated amplifier, it's aimed squarely at the music lover.



The system will also feature the new Zene MC cartridge, hand built to Heed's own specification by Benz Micro of Switzerland.





Heed Audio Obelisk

Henley Designs – 408 & 409

Henley Designs will demonstrate some of the latest products from Roksan, Pro-ject Audio and Fatman. New from Pro-ject will be the entry-level Essential turntable, with Pro-ject's own uni-pivot tomearm and Ortofon OM3E cartrdige and stylus.



Also on show, and for sale, will be a wide selection of products from Henley's portfolio, such as Ortofon (cartridges & styli), van den Hul (cables), Fatman (ipod valve amplification) and Lehmann (phono and headphone pre-amplifiers).

HIAudio Distribution

Oppo fans will get to see and hear the £1299 Oppo BDP-83SE NuForce Edition universal Blu-ray player, distributed in the UK by HIAudio after being modified in Taiwan.



Key upgrades on the BDP-83SE include an an improved power supply and new analogue audio stage. In addition, the Oppo BDP-83SE NuForce features new ESS Sabre32 9016 DAC chips, used four-per-channel on the left and right stereo analogue outputs, and a Sabre Premier (ES9006) DAC chip for its 7.1 multichannel ouput.

HIAudio will be demonstrating the Oppo's CD and SACD capabilities at Bristol, as well as its music streaming capabilities via USB from an external hard drive.

Oppo BDP-83SE NuForce Edition



High End Cable/Raidho – 226



This will be High End Cable's first year at Bristol, and it will be running a series of "relaxed yet informative" demonstrations throughout the show.

The Audience adeptResponse aR8 mains conditioner will be on permanent display, as will the brand-new Raidho Ayra C-2 floorstanding speakers, now available in the UK. Go along, have a listen and grab yourself up to 20 per cent off on cables purchased at the show.

Ikon Audio Consultants – 416



There'll be lots of new goodies to feast your eyes (and ears) on, including the Audioplan Kontrast V and Audioplan Kontrapunkt IVB speakers, the ISEM Xtasis Class A/AB (65W) integrated amplifier, the Audioplan PowerStar S power/mains distribution box and the Audioplan FineFilterS & PowerPlant 100S digital filter.

Ikon will also be showing the Fonel Audio Simplicite CD player and preamp from Germany.



ISOL-8 PowerLine



The PowerLine 6 mains distribution unit will debut at Bristol in four versions: PowerLine 6, PowerLine 6 Plus, PowerLine Ultra and PowerLine 1080. All four feature an anodised 6mm thick aluminium top plate and silver-plated copper wiring with PTFE insulation.



Isol-8 PowerLine 6 mains conditioner





JVC HD WORLD - Hotel Foyer



JVC will preview its new True Black home cinema projectors, the DLA-HD550 & DLA-HD950.



You'll also be able to see JVC's latest innovation, the XIVIEW LT-32WX50 Full HD Monitor, which is just 7mm thick at the panel's thinnest point, and weighs just 5.7kg.



KEF – Oslo Suite, 312

Take a glimpse at the future of loudspeakers as KEF's most radical design to date, the Concept Blade, is shown for the first time in the UK at The Sound & Vision Show, Bristol 2010.



This groundbreaking loudspeaker from KEF is the result of three years exhaustive testing, expert analysis and intricate experimentation. As a concept piece it highlights KEF's research and development prowess, showcasing the brand's cutting-edge capabilities that are sure to influence future speaker designs.





KEF Concept Blade

Keith Monks Record Cleaning Machine – Foyer 1D, Ground Floor

Jon Monks will be cleaning records and cleaning visitors' records free of charge (one record per person). There's also a competition to win a framed copy of Ruby Ruby Ruby to celebrate the UK launch of the Ruby limited edition record cleaning machine.



Lee Godbold Ltd – Bay 4

LGL will unveil several new iPhone accessories from Shure and Kitsound. The Shure SE115m+ features the SE115 sound isolation earphones with an integrated Music Phone Adapter that controls music/video playback and answers/ends calls.

Kitsound will show off its 2.1 iPod dock system, and Real Cable launches onto the UK market with various products including the EHD360 HDMI cable with a patented 360 degree rotating plug on both ends for use with ultra-slim TVs.

Kitsound Boomdock

Leema Electroacoustics – 1008

Leema Acoustics will use Bristol as the launchpad for new products in its entry-level Spectrum Series of electronics.

You'll be able to see them in the Presidential Suite on the 10th floor of the hotel, where Leema's designers, Lee Taylor and Mallory Nicholls, will be on hand to answer your questions on the full Leema range.

You'll also be able to see the Tucana II, Antila II and the Reference Series Agena, Pyxis & Altair IVs.

Marantz – Foyer 2



Ken Ishiwata, Marantz Brand Ambassador and celebrated audio designer, is jetting in to the UK to host the Marantz demo at this year's show.

He'll be showcasing the Marantz SA-15S2 SACD player and PM-15S2 amplifier paired with Mordaunt-Short's new Performance P2 loudspeakers – the first outing for the P2s in the UK. Ken will also demo his 30th anniversary KI Pearl system, and will be signing a limited number of KI Pearl Books which you can buy at the show.

Mordaunt-Short Performance P2



Meridian Audio – Bristol Suite

Meridian's award-winning Sooloos Digital Media System will be at the show, and it now has even more ways to organise a digital media collection thanks to Meridian Sooloos 2.1, which offers music discovery, system-configuration, third-party control and interface features.

There will also be Meridian DSP products on show and, taking centre stage, the F80 DAB/CD system with iPod connectivity.

Meridian Sooloos system

Merlin Cables – Bristol suite



Merlin promises to display its complete range of mains cables, interconnects and loudspeaker cables – including the Award-winning Merlin Mozart and the brand-new Dragon mains unit – as well as show special products at great prices.

Monitor Audio – 206, 208



Visitors to rooms 206 and 208 will get the opportunity to experience the RX6 and RX8 models from Monitor Audio's Award-winning Silver RX range, as well as its new Apex A10AV12 5.1 compact sat/sub system.

Monitor Audio Apex A10AV12

Multi-Room Company – 218

Bristol 2010 will be the first showing of the new Atlantic Technology AT-1 loudspeaker – claimed to be the first speaker to feature the revolutionary HPAS bass technology (Hybrid Pressure Acceleration System) which enables the AT-1 to have the bass performance of a speaker three times it size.

The AT-1 will be driven by the new Heed Audio Obelisk system – CD transport, DAC, pre- and power amplification, all connected with AudioQuest cabling (see Heed Audio).



NAD – Rome 3

See NAD's new flagship M56 Blu-ray player and M15HD surround sound preamplifier. The Master Series M56 costs £1900 and fully supports all the latest high-definition audio and video formats, as well as streaming audio/video from the web or a home network.

NAD also plans to introduce its Masters Series M15HD Surround Sound Preamplifier, a powerful, versatile component designed to serve as the control centre of a quality surround sound system.

NAD M56 Master Series Blu-ray player

Naim – Bristol Suite, 118, 502, 506, 509

Don't miss the new Naim UnitiQute in action. It's a compact all-in-one system offering FM/DAB/internet radio, network streaming, iPod/Mp3 connectivity and a five-input DAC. It will be in the shops from March at £1350.





Naim's £1350 UnitiQute

Neat Acoustics – 224

Neat Acoustics is being a bit of a tease this year, only telling us that "there's something especially exciting brewing in the Neat listening room – be one of the first to see and hear it". The picture below is all we have so far.

Neat Acoustics: a new speaker perhaps?



Off-the-wall – Bristol Suite

Two brand-new TV furniture products from Yorkshire-based AV furniture company Off The Wall (UK) will be on display alongside its Origin Series at this year's Bristol Show.



The Skyline range (from £199) is based on a cantilever and is available in two sizes for screens up to 52in, and with clear or black glass colour options. All shelves are safety glass with rounded and polished edges.



The Profile range (from £329) boasts a stylish cabinet design to suit any screen size up to 52in and is available in Black, Silver, Oak and Walnut real wood veneer cabinet options with reversible black or silver side panels.





Off The Wall AV furniture range

Onkyo – Berlin Suite

Onkyo will publicly debut its new flagship, THX-certified Blu-ray system. It comprises three flagship components – Onkyo's new Profile 2.0-compliant BD-SP807 Blu-ray player, PA-MC5500 nine-channel power amplifier and the PR-SC5507 A/V network controller.



Onkyo THX Blu-ray system



Optimum – Bristol Suite

Hot news from Optimum will be a selection of new mid-priced models from BDI, alongside its already established range of premium TV and AV supports.



Revo from Optimum



Paradigm - Executive Lounge (SIM2 demo)



We're promised the UK launch of "the most powerful subwoofer in the world, and its slightly more demure sibling" from Paradigm this year. The Paradigm Reference Signature SUB 1 and SUB 2 are the flagship models in the range, and the SUB 2 is claimed to be "play lower and louder than any other subwoofer in the world", delivering 4500W of power.



If that's too much for you, the compact Reference Seismic 110 delivers 850W from a chassis measuring less than 35cm in any dimension.



The 10in woofer is driven by an RMS UltraClass DTM amplifier which can move the cone up to 2in, delivering "unbelievably deep bass from such a petite little frame", claims Paradigm.

Paradigm Seismic 110 subwoofer



Philips – Bristol suite

You'll also have the chance to see Philips' Cinema 21:9 – the world's first cinema proportioned TV screen (Philips 56PFL9954H) – in action, alongside the our 2009 TV Product of the Year, the Philips 42PFL9664H.

You'll also have the chance to see Philips' Cinema 21:9 – the world's first cinema proportioned TV screen (Philips 56PFL9954H) – in action, alongside the our 2009 TV Product of the Year, the Philips 42PFL9664H.





Win a Philips 42PFL9664, our 2009 Product of the Year

Pioneer

Central to the Pioneer stand will be its Genius Bar where visitors will be able to try out the company's new XW-NAS5 Bluetooth iPod dock and its range of AV receivers. The firm will also be showing its Pure Malt Whisky speakers, crafted from 100-year-old whisky barrels. And there'll be demos of Pioneer's BDP-LX52 Blu-ray player and SC-LX82 multichannel receiver.

Pioneer XW-NAS5 iPod dock



PMC – 202, 204

PMC will debut the compact fact.3 speaker that follows the fact.8 floorstander. You'll also get to hear PMC's ultra-compact 200W, DS-001 mono power amplifiers and Bryston's electronics driving a selection of the i-series range including the IB2i.

In addition see PMC's wafer-art concept – bespoke printed grilles trimmed with stylish frames.



PMC's wafer-art concept speakers



ProAc – 216



ProAc will show its new Studio 140 Mark 2 loudspeakers at Bristol Sound & Vision 2010. Available in black ash, cherry, maple and mahogany veneers and priced at £1650, the Studio 140 Mark 2 has new drivers, crossover and improved quality speaker terminal.



The tweeter is a direct radiating silk-dome design and the bass driver a carbon filled polypropylene coned unit. These are integrated via a revised high-quality crossover network to offer a speaker of "unparalleled musical performance at this price", says ProAc.

Quadraspire – 114

Quadraspire will celebrate its 15th Anniversary by introducing the Q4EVO and Sunoko-Vent hi-fi racks at the show. The firm describes the Q4EVO as "possibly the most cost-effective upgrade you can make to your whole system".

Quadraspire: celebrating its 15th birthday



QED – Bay 1

We first spotted the intriguing QED uPlay 'Puck' Stereo Bluetooth receiver at CES in Las Vegas, and it will make its UK debut at Bristol. The 'Puck' allows 'apt-X' enabled phones, laptops, mp3 players to send lossless, CD quality music wirelesslyto your hi-fi or AV system.



Also making its Bristol debut will be QED's entry-level 'Profile Series' interconnects. And the firm promises some great show deals, new speaker cables and its new flagship 'Signature' interconnects.

QED uPlay Bluetooth 'puck'



Rega – 418, 420



Highlight of Rega's stand will be its new flagship hi-fi components, the Isis CD player and Osiris stereo amplifier, each costing £5998.



You'll be able to hear them in one of two rooms at the show, the Demo Room, the other being a Turntable Clinic. Rega is encouraging you to bring your own CDs to listen to, and you can book a 30 minute slot for your own personal audition of the Rega Isis/Osiris system by emailing bookings@rega.co.uk.

And if your Rega turntable is in need of a spruce-up, you can pre-book a free service at Rega's turntable clinic during the show. There are 30 service slots a day, so again email Rega to reserve a time.







Rega Isis/Osiris CD player and amp



REL Acoustics & Vienna Acoustics – 309, 310



Bristol will mark the UK premier of the new Klimt series, the Vienna KISS speaker and the G Series from REL.

There are two models in the G Series range, the G1 and G2. The G1 uses a sealed cabinet with a 12in carbon-fibre driver, allied to a 700W Class AB ampliifier, while the G2 has a 10in driver and 500W amp.

The G1 goes on sale in April (price TBC), while the G2 will be available later this year.

REL Acoustics G Series subwoofer



Russ Andrews Accessories – 228, 230

New products on display include the £350 SuperKord Classic SD mains cable (win one in the show comptition), as well as the established ranges of Kimber and Russ Andrews hi-fi and AV cables and accessories.

Additionally, the team will be on hand to offer upgrading tips and advice, and Russ will be presenting his upgrading workshops.









Russ Andrews SuperKord Classic: £350

Sennheiser



Fresh from the Las Vegas CES show comes a brand-new range of personal earphones from market-leaders Sennheiser. There are no fewer than 22 new models, designed specifically for use with portable players.



SIM2 – Executive Lounge

This year SIM2's demo will feature two cinemas: one offering the ultimate reference cinema featuring the new C3XLUMIS and MICO50 LED projectors, the other demonstrating the latest in day-light projection viewing combining the Black Diamond screen with the ProC4 projector.

Processing and speakers are supplied by Anthem and Paradigm and product launches include the world's most powerful subwoofer, the Paradigm SUB2, and a preview of the exciting new range of Anthem receivers and Anthem BLX 200 Blu-Ray player.





SIM2 Mico50 LED projector



Sonos – Bristol Suite

See and hear the Sonos multiroom music system in action. It plays music libraries like iTunes that are stored on your PC, Mac, or NAS device, over 25,000 free internet radio stations, and the most popular online music services, like Napster and

Last.fm.



Spendor – 402, 404



Highlights of the Spendor stand will be its new ST Carbon speaker (£5,995) featuring a piano black finish with carbon fibre inlays, and the Spendor A9.



The company will also show the S3/5R, the SA1 mini monitor and the new A5 and Award-winning A6 floorstanding loudspeakers.

Spendor ST Carbon

Supra

Highlights of the Supra stand will include the AGS-10k High-End Ground Separator, aka the "Humbuster". It's designed to reduce hum when connecting your PC or media server to your hi-fi. It will be on sale at Bristol at a discounted price of £69.99 (RRP: £99.99).

And if you're having trouble with your HDMI connections, take a look at Supra's SA90+ and SA90- right-angle HDMI connectors. Usually they sell for £16 each, but you'll be able to buy them at the show for a tenner. Also new will be the HF100 HDMI cable (1.3c) with removeable housings.



TEAC – 316

Centrepiece of the TEAC stand will be the Reference 600 wi-fi/DAB/internet radio system. Other TEAC Reference systems – including the CR-248 DAB/FM/CD receiver, CR-258iB DAB CD receiver, DR-H358iB DVD/DAB rystem and the CR-H500DNT CD/DAB internet radio with wi-fi – will also be on show. And you'll be able to check out the Reference AG-H380DAB stereo receiver too.

TEAC Reference 600



Three Black Feathers Records



Three Black Feathers Records is a new label dedicated to reissuing classic folk albums on high-grade vinyl, providing limited definitive editions for collectors, with extensive liner notes, new interviews and archive photos.



The titles are remastered at Abbey Road on 180 gram and 200 gram vinyl for the ultimate in audiophile quality.



The catalogue includes Once In A Blue Moon by Lal Waterson and Oliver Knight, and Nic Jones' Penguin Eggs, as well as titles by Eliza Carthy, Martin Simpson and Dick Gaughan. Future projects include reissues from Shirley Collins, The Watersons, June Tabor and many more.

Find out more about Three Black Feathers Records in our special blog.



Tom Evans Audio Design

Tom Evans celebrates its 20th anniversary by unleashing the new Model One floorstanding loudspeaker, fitted with Ted Jordan's full-range drivers married to an 8in long-throw bass unit. The new speaker will be used as part of its show demo system, along with: Groove +SRX phono stage, Vibe preamp, Pulse 2 PSU, Linear B monobloc power amplifiers, and a Townsend Rock 7 turntable with Townsend Excalibur arm and Ortofon MC3000 cartridge.



Totem Acoustic – 220

We've already mentioned the intriguing Puroh all-in-one system from beChocolate, and it will be one of the highlights of the Totem Acoustics stand, alongside Totem's own speaker range.



Totem Acoustic speakers



True Colour Industries – 414



The TCI Mamba stereo interconnect (£120/metre pair) will debut at Bristol. It's been two years in development and uses technology from the TCI Cobra. It has twin axial construction, locking gold RCA phono plugs, advanced aerospace-grade insulation and 19 x 0.32mm SP-OFC cores.



Vinyls Best – Bristol Suite

Vinyls Best is using Bristol to unveil the all-new Nokki (that's Dutch for "thumbs up", apparently) record cleaner. Plus there'll be some rare vinyl on sale, including Pink Floyd's Division Bell and withdrawn 1997 box set.

Vita Audio/Ruark – 106



Visitors to Bristol will get a sneak preview of the MkII version of Vita's R1 DAB radio, displayed alongside the R2i, voted Best Desktop DAB radio over £200 in the What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision Awards 2009, and the Vita R4.



The Award-winning Vita Audio R2i

Vogel – Stand 1, Bristol Suite



On display will be Vogel's recently introduced 8000 Series of TV wallmounts, including 'Superflat' models for the latest thin LED screens.



Wharfedale – Brussels

Wharfedale plans to focus its demo on the Diamond 10 Series of affordable speakers.

What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision – Bristol Suite



Logitech Harmony 700 universal remote

Wilson Benesch – Conservatory

The Conservatory will be "an oasis of pure analogue, two-channel sound", says Wilson Benesch, which is lining up two systems for the show.

System One will provide for wide bandwidth sound (18Hz to 100 KHz) via the latest incarnation of the A.C.T. C.60 speaker, with its elegant carbon composite and poly alloy construction.



System Two will provide visitors the chance to hear what the company describes as "tomorrow's technology at yesterday's prices", in the form of the £5500 Curve which is based upon the same drive unit technologies as its more expensive siblings, and sports advanced carbon composite construction and metal internal bracing.

Both systems will be augmented when required by the Patented Torus Infrasonic Generator, finished to match the A.C.T. C.60.

WireFreeHiFi

If you're in the market for a wireless way to stream music from your iPod/iPhone to a speaker dock, then check out the RX1 wireless audio receiver from WireFreeHiFi, designed to work with the Opera S5T wireless transmitter.

You can select album, artist, volume or next track from a range of up to 10 metres from the dock.

Opera S5T wireless transmitter for iPod/iPhone



Yamaha – Berlin



The brand-new YSP-5100 and YSP-4100 join Yamaha's highly acclaimed digital sound projector range. Both sound projectors utilise Yamaha's unique AirWired Technology (as used by the award winning PDX-50 iPod speaker), enabling a lossless signal to be sent from an iPod to the speaker system.



Yamaha YSP-4100 sound projector

Also on show at Bristol will be Yamaha's range of AV receivers and its new BD-S1065 and BD-S1900 Blu-ray players.

