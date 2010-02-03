Three – yes three – speaker manufacturers have exclusive launches lined up for the show.

Focal's £70,000 Stella Utopia EM speakers will make their world debut. If they're anything like as impressive as the £110,000 Focal Grand Utopias, they'll be well worth a look (and listen).

Rival French speaker manufacturer Cabasse will meanwhile demo its new Ambrose 3 loudspeaker, designed for use in home cinema systems.

Designed as a dedicated left, centre, right and surround channel speaker, the Ambrose 3 has two 17cm Duocell woofers, positioned either side of the BC13 coaxial driver unit in a d'Appolito arrangement.

However, the French won't be stealing all the limelight. British speaker company PMC will showcase its wafer-art for the wafer1 and wafer2 slim on-wall speakers.

Wafer-art allows for the customisation of any wafer speaker with a range of library or user-supplied images that can be printed on the speaker grilles. Options range from solid colours to high-resolution pictures.

For these and many more exciting product launches, join us at the Bristol Sound & Vision Show.

