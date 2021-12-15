Brian Eno creates limited edition colour changing LED turntable

Brian Eno has unveiled a limited edition colour changing LED turntable created in association with the Paul Stolper Gallery.

The turntable, built from acrylic and LED lights, has an 18mm clear platter and cycles through constantly changing variations of psychedelic colour combinations.

(Image credit: The Artist)

Explaining the genesis of the turntable, Eno said: “The light from it was tangible as if caught in a cloud of vapour. We sat watching for ages, transfixed by this totally new experience of light as a physical presence.

“One of the great breakthroughs of evolution theory is that you can start with simple things and they will grow into complexity. This is very unintuitive – it’s one of these things that the human brain isn’t immediately capable of grasping. It doesn’t make sense until you see it.

(Image credit: The Artist)

"You have the idea that this small thing, which can’t contain that many instructions, produces this hugely complex interwoven, interdependent world. One of the things I like about this piece of work is that it stands as proof of that.” No other specs are available at present.

The limited run of 50 signed turntables is available through the Paul Stolper gallery, but those curious to know the price will have to enquire. Should you be unlucky not to procure one in time for Christmas, the gallery also exhibits and sells some of Eno's other works, including non-hi-fi lightboxes and speaker vases.

