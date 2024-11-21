Breathtaking Black Friday bargain brings £50 off brilliant Bose ANC buds – their debut drop!

Well, this is a welcome surprise. Despite having only been around for a matter of months, the entry-level Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) have fallen from their test price of £180 to just £130 at John Lewis, a stunning saving of £50. We didn't expect to see the QC Earbuds discounted in the Black Friday sales given how new they are to the UK market, making this one of the most surprising – and welcome –deals of the year.

Of all the products you'll see on sale for Black Friday, these stellar earbuds are some of the freshest you'll find. Despite the fact that we only reviewed the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) in late October, they're heavily discounted just a month after that happy day. It's a belting drop, too; £50 off serious wireless pedigree is remarkable value for a five-star pair.

The QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) are Bose's latest pair of entry-level ANC wireless buds, replacing the old QuietComfort Earbuds that we tested a few years back. Like their ancient ancestors, these noise-cancelling newbies earned five stars from our expert review team, managing to bring Bose's expert knack for ANC to an affordable, comfortable pair of wireless in-ears. For filling a mid-range gap in the market at the £100-£200 level, they're the real deal.

We didn't expect to see such an early discount knock that RPP of £180 down to £130, but what a pleasant surprise it's been. They're immensely comfortable and secure buds, mainly because of the stability bands that help wedge the earbuds in place, with almost all members of our test team finding that the QuietComfort Earbuds lock in tight as though being lodged inside your ear canal were their favourite place to be. By mixing and matching the provided tips and stability bands, you're sure to find a combination that meets your needs.

Bose claims 8.5 hours of battery life per charge for the buds, with the charging case offering another two and a half charges, decent numbers which see the QC Earbuds outperform many pricier alternatives. The buds support Bluetooth 5.3, SBC and AAC codecs, but there’s no aptX support as found with the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and Ultra Open Earbuds. This being Bose, the big draw is noise cancelling, and once again we're reminded of why the US brand is a class leader in this field; the performance is superb across the varying customisable modes.

Sound-wise, the brilliant buds are a triumph. As we stated in our review: "If it's drive and musicality you’re after, then the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) deliver in spades. They’re powerful and punchy performers that build an entertaining sound on the foundations of robust low frequencies, an expressive midrange and controlled highs". In this price bracket, you'd struggle to do better.

If you want Bose brilliance but aren't willing to stretch to the costlier QC Ultra Earbuds, these more entry-level beauties are the next best thing. Get them while you can.

