Bowers & Wilkins PI3 price slashed to £99 for Black Friday wireless headphones deal

Those in search of Black Friday headphones deals have another great discount to consider. The Bowers & Wilkins PI3 have dropped to £99.

Considering we tested them at £170, that's a big discount on the launch price. And they scored the full five stars in our Bowers & Wilkins PI3 review, making them an even more tempting proposition.

B&W Black Friday headphones deal

Five-star wireless earbuds B&W PI3 wireless headphones £129 £99 at Amazon

£129 £99 at Sevenoaks

£70 off the launch price is a great deal on these B&W wireless earbuds. They look pretty sporty and are ‘resistant to light rain, splash and sweat'. They sound musical and exciting too, so we highly recommend taking a closer look.View Deal

Inside is B&W's Dual Driver technology, where one driver is used for highs and mids, and another for bass, with each driver getting its own separate, dedicated amplifier. This makes for attractive if slightly chunky-looking earpieces.

The neckband is made from coated silicone and rubber that is soft, smooth and quite soothing to the touch. It’s flexible too, which makes it easier to fit under jackets and clothing, and less prone to catching and unsettling the earbuds.

Despite their sporty look, they're not IPX rated, though they are ‘resistant to light rain, splash and sweat’, according to B&W. Eight hours of run time should suffice, and 15 minutes of charging gives you two hours of listening – handy if you're leaving in a hurry.

They have a clean delivery with a combination of crisp, distinct highs and a solid, punchy bass bringing up the rear. There's plenty of weight to low frequencies, but it isn’t loose or flabby – it’s packaged with purpose and intent. There is also detail and analysis around every corner, with the B&Ws able both to pick apart a song and deliver the sum of all its parts with equal skill.

A five-star performer at a fantsstic price. Snap it up before the retailers change their minds.

Today's best Bowers & Wilkins PI3 deals Black Friday Sale ends in 10 hrs 03 mins 41 secs Bowers & Wilkins PI3 Wireless... Sevenoaks £99 View Deal Reduced Price Bowers & Wilkins PI3 Wireless... Amazon Prime £143.20 £129 View Deal Bowers & Wilkins PI3... John Lewis & Partners £129 View Deal Bowers & Wilkins PI3 (In Ear)... Richer Sounds £169 View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Richer Sounds Sevenoaks Amazon John Lewis

MORE:

Read our full B&W PI3 review

Check out the best wireless headphones

These are the best Black Friday headphones deals