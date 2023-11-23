Award-winning B&W 600 S3 speakers get their first-ever deal – and guys, it's a good one

While the previous-generation Bowers & Wilkins 600 Series speakers have basked in the Black Friday deals spotlight this month for their excruciatingly low prices, only now are we seeing the brand-new, What Hi-Fi? Award 2023-winning models get their first discounts. And we're not talking small ones either.

The B&W 607 S3 are £100 off at Sevenoaks with the voucher code GDSAVE100, while the larger 606 S3 are £150 off with the voucher code GDSAVE150. Those first-ever discounts on these new standmounters – both class leaders at their respective price points – bring them down to just £499 and £599 respectively.

Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 was £599 now £499 at Sevenoaks (save £100)

Our favourite standmount speakers, winning a Best Buy award in the under £600 category as well as the most prestigious Product of the Year gong. They set the bar high for clarity, refinement and detail, but also have plenty in the way of punch and dynamism to entertain. In our five-star B&W 607 S3 review, we called them "entertaining in spades" and "a delight". Just add GDSAVE100 at checkout.

Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 was £749 now £599 at Sevenoaks (save £150)

As we noted in our Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 review, "if you can afford and accommodate a step up above the compact 607 S3 speakers, want a larger scale of sound and need more oomph to your bass, the B&W 606 S3 will be more to your liking". These too are current Award winners, having recently picked up the Best Buy award as the 'Best standmount speaker £600-£800'. Bona-fide bargains now that they sit just below that price parameter. Just add GDSAVE150 at checkout.

If you are looking for excellent bookshelf speakers and cannot afford the £999 KEF LS50 Meta (also Award winners), these Bowers & Wilkins should be at the top of your shortlist, with the specific model you scribble on there being budget-dependent. You can read our comprehensive Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 vs 606 S3 comparison article if you aren't sure which pair would be best for your space, taste and system, but essentially the larger pricier 603 S3 deliver what you might expect – a bigger, bassier sound thanks to their deeper cabinets and larger drivers.

That isn't the whole story, mind, as the two models have slightly different sonic characters: the 607 S3 are more fun and energetic (which we side with most, hence our Product of the Year choice) while the 606 S3 prioritise a more staid, mature presentation.

Both speakers are significant upgrades on their predecessors and worth the extra money, though if your budget doesn't quite stretch to them, the former What Hi-Fi? Award winners are now heavily discounted – the 607 S2 are £249 at Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson; the 606 S2 are £329 at Richer Sounds(if you sign up for the free VIP program) and £349 at Peter Tyson. Indeed they too are some of the best Black Friday hi-fi deals available.

