Bose's five-star QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds get a huge price cut for Amazon's Spring Deal Days

Amazon's Spring Deal Days event isn't even 24 hours old and we've already spotted a stunning saving on a brilliant, five-star pair of wireless earbuds from Bose.

The QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the company's latest flagship ANC in-ears and they had their first big discount back on Black Friday 2023 (£40 in case you were wondering). So, it's great now to see £81 off the buds at Amazon, bringing their price down to a very tempting £219. That's 27% off their usual £300 asking price.

We originally tested them at their full asking price and think they fully justify their premium tag thanks to that coveted Bose combination of peerless noise cancelling alongside a rich, satisfying sonic profile. You'll also be pleased to know the price drop applies to all three colours: Black, White and Moonstone Blue.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FBose-QuietComfort-Cancelling-World-Class-Cancellation-Black%2Fdp%2FB0CD2FSRDD%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank"> was £300 now £219 at Amazon (save £81)

The kings of noise-cancelling have done it again with the <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/bose-quietcomfort-ultra-earbuds" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. These noise-busting 'buds boast class-leading ANC, wonderfully entertaining sound quality, and superb comfort levels. And now they're enjoying a huge discount which shouldn't be ignored.

Five stars

Check out our QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds review for the full rundown, but if you need to be convinced quickly that the Ultra are the buds for you, we've got most of what you need to know right here to make an informed decision.

The buds feel suitably premium and Bose has nailed the design – during testing, we noted just how comfortable they are to wear for long periods.

Anyone looking for a hugely entertaining sound from their wireless earbuds will get that and more from the Bose. They're refined-sounding but bring clarity and punch to the party too. There’s a good sense of openness and spaciousness, with plenty of dynamism and weighty, controlled bass.

That’s all without even mentioning the noise-cancelling, which is straight out of the top drawer. They dramatically reduce environmental hubbub (by wireless earbuds standards), which makes them a great shout for commuting or travelling. Bose’s CustomTune tech automatically calibrates the ANC each time you use them and if you’re a frequent flyer, the Bose will become almost as important to you as your passport and a mile-high G&T.

Suppose you don't mind sacrificing a tiny bit of performance and aren't too fussed about the Immersive Audio (Bose's take on spatial audio which we found to be hit-and-miss in the Ultra). In that case, there's always their predecessors, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. They're slightly cheaper (£199 at Amazon) but we'd spend the extra £20 on the newer model because we think the jump in sound quality justifies it. The new model sounds punchier, more focused and more detailed.

We don't know how long this £81 discount will last but we do know it's a tempting offer and we think now could be the perfect time to strike.

Read more:

9 Amazon Spring Day Deals on fantastic headphones and earbuds

Amazon Spring Deal Days: save big on Sony wireless earbuds, LG OLED TVs and more

A 70% saving on this jack-of-all-trades A&K desktop system is such a good deal, we had to check it twice