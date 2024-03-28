Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones have hit their lowest price yet

When it comes to noise-cancelling headphones, Bose is up there with the best. The brand's latest flagship over-ear pair, the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, earned a five-star review from us a few months ago, and now they're at their lowest price yet.

We have seen the price of these headphones drop under £400 on previous occasions, such as during November's Cyber Monday deals. However, this is the first time it has fallen lower than that, now sitting just below the £380 mark.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FBose-QuietComfort-Wireless-Cancelling-Headphones-White%2Fdp%2FB0CCZ1HQ39%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1_sspa%3Fcrid%3D16HETRITRGYJK%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.4kaQY2WYfwkDsrwPhgdT2V6uJV6-T7oG58tT4ERcqocly9PjcUTIuJd06uPClQWex-YXEe6HTL5sFq2VcsA4MxNx4lMkS81_ZyJuE6Br1EeOS-WYvQ9rCroODK-ccp2_rRtGDyw3XcpAbGWcqpAtucOlcj0uyZksugcuONFukfb8HBceEo3xOeMnahbPndWuhAf1qmMjxlDxu-W4Qk-52z7MzMj4Etm23QuPFXlfc0Q.wNyGetgEY8x4qGrgpkdKLXC0gsZf8x_Z7_7-YxKThJA%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dheadphones%26qid%3D1711618079%26sprefix%3Dheadphones%252Caps%252C68%26sr%3D8-1-spons%26sp_csd%3Dd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY%26psc%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> was £450 now £379 at Amazon (save £71)

Bose's latest flagship pair of over-ear headphones got the full five stars in <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/bose-quietcomfort-ultra-headphones-review" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">our review, and for good reason. The headphones offer exceptional noise-cancelling tech, a rich and balanced sound, and decent battery life. Now they're down to a new low price of £379 at Amazon.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones in Cypress Green <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FBose-QuietComfort-Cancelling-Headphones-Bluetooth-Cypress-Green%2Fdp%2FB0CCZ1SQ8G%2Fref%3Dsr_1_2_sspa%3Fcrid%3D16HETRITRGYJK%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.4kaQY2WYfwkDsrwPhgdT2V6uJV6-T7oG58tT4ERcqocly9PjcUTIuJd06uPClQWex-YXEe6HTL5sFq2VcsA4MxNx4lMkS81_ZyJuE6Br1EeOS-WYvQ9rCroODK-ccp2_rRtGDyw3XcpAbGWcqpAtucOlcj0uyZksugcuONFukfb8HBceEo3xOeMnahbPndWuhAf1qmMjxlDxu-W4Qk-52z7MzMj4Etm23QuPFXlfc0Q.wNyGetgEY8x4qGrgpkdKLXC0gsZf8x_Z7_7-YxKThJA%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dheadphones%26qid%3D1711618079%26sprefix%3Dheadphones%252Caps%252C68%26sr%3D8-2-spons%26sp_csd%3Dd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY%26psc%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> was £350 now £280 at Amazon (save £70)

If you want to spend a little less, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones could be a good alternative to the Ultra model. Two different colours are available in this deal: Cypress Green for £280, and Moonstone Blue for £300. We haven't tested this pair yet, but if Bose's other offerings are anything to go by, you're in safe hands.

The QuietComfort Ultra Headphones sound rich and refined. There's balance to both high and low-frequency ranges and there's an enjoyable dynamism as tracks build in intensity.

They also feature Immersive Audio tech, Bose’s take on spatial audio, and are designed to make music sound more three-dimensional. This feature might not be to your liking and didn't hugely convince us, but it does work better with certain tracks than others.

The headphones include a handy capacitive touch strip for controlling volume and shortcuts. On a full charge, you get 24 hours of battery life, or 18 hours if you have Immersive Audio engaged.

Bose is known for its impressive active noise-cancelling tech, and the QuietComfort Ultra headphones don’t disappoint, even edging out Sony’s WH-1000X5. The ANC did exactly what we expected, heavily reducing background noise and the sound of the London Underground during daily commutes, for example.

Interested? Head to Amazon to get your hands on the flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones for a new lowest-ever price of £379.

